Vandusen’s Bloedel Conservatory Is The Tropical Escape We All Need Right Now

The VanDusen Bloedel Conservatory offers a dome of lush plants, sounds, and birds, all of which mimic being in a tropical oasis.
Located at the top of Queen Elizabeth Park, at the highest point of Vancouver, this has been a tourist attraction for many years. However, given that restrictions have limited travel to tropical destinations, the conservatory can serve locals a temporary escape.
The tropical paradise created within the dome even has warmer temperatures to sustain the plant and bird life it hosts. There are more than 120 free-flying exotic birds, 500 exotic plants and flowers to see.
Take A Look Inside The VanDusen Bloedel Conservatory
If you’re in need a tropical escape, the Bloedel Conservatory is open with safety measures in place.
You can drop by between 10am to 3:45pm daily. Reserving tickets online in advance is recommended.
