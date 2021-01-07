It’s a new year and that means there’s another 12 months of astronomical events to discover.
From full moons and supermoons to meteor showers and lunar eclipses—2021 has a variety of reasons to look up to the sky.
RELATED:
Astronomical Events in 2021
January
January 28: Full Moon
February
February 27: Full Moon
March
March 9: A planetary grouping of Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn is expected just before sunrise low on the eastern horizon, along with a crescent moon.
March 28: Full Moon
April
April 21-22: Lyrid Meteor Shower
April 26-27: Full Supermoon
May
May 6: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower
May 26: Full Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse or “blood moon.” The Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible from North America, South America, East Asia and Australia. However, it will only be visible across western Canada at moonset—so it will look more like a partial lunar eclipse.
June
June 10: Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible from northern North America, Europe and Asia.
June 24: Full Moon
July
July 23: Full Moon
July 27-28: Southern Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower
August
August 12: Perseid Meteor Shower
August 22: Full Moon
August 31: Aurigid Meteor Shower
September
September 20: Full Moon
October
October 8: Draconid Meteor Shower
October 20: Full Moon
November
November 19: Full Moon and Partial Lunar Eclipse—the eclipse will be visible from North America, South America, northern Europe, East Asia, Australia and the Pacific.
December
December 14: Geminid Meteor Shower
December 18: Full Moon
For more things going on in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.