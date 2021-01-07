It’s a new year and that means there’s another 12 months of astronomical events to discover.

From full moons and supermoons to meteor showers and lunar eclipses—2021 has a variety of reasons to look up to the sky.

Astronomical Events in 2021

January

January 28: Full Moon

February

February 27: Full Moon

March

March 9: A planetary grouping of Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn is expected just before sunrise low on the eastern horizon, along with a crescent moon.

March 28: Full Moon

April

April 21-22: Lyrid Meteor Shower

April 26-27: Full Supermoon

May

May 6: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower

May 26: Full Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse or “blood moon.” The Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible from North America, South America, East Asia and Australia. However, it will only be visible across western Canada at moonset—so it will look more like a partial lunar eclipse.

June

June 10: Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible from northern North America, Europe and Asia.

June 24: Full Moon

July

July 23: Full Moon

July 27-28: Southern Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower

August

August 12: Perseid Meteor Shower

August 22: Full Moon

August 31: Aurigid Meteor Shower

September

September 20: Full Moon

October

October 8: Draconid Meteor Shower

October 20: Full Moon

November

November 19: Full Moon and Partial Lunar Eclipse—the eclipse will be visible from North America, South America, northern Europe, East Asia, Australia and the Pacific.

December

December 14: Geminid Meteor Shower

December 18: Full Moon

