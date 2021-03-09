11 Spring Break Activities in Vancouver You Can Safely Enjoy With Your Family

Spring break is coming and will be here for 2 full weeks.

Although a break is always welcome, young families may be scrambling for ideas with little ones, given that travel restrictions are still in place. No worries though, we have rounded up fantastic ideas to do with the entire family.

Spring break activities will be a breeze with these on your bucket list.

Family Spring Break Activities Guide

1. Visit The Cherry Blossoms

Each year the cherry blossoms begin to bloom in Spring. They serve as beautiful backdrops for family photos, however there is a lot to learn and relish in within the beautiful pink blooms. This year, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival has a number of activities you can take part in.

2. Brave The Capilano Suspension Bridge

The popular cap bridge is open in North Vancouver, and hosts a number of family friendly activities and things to see including history and nature walks, treetops adventures, story centre and the living forest. It is no wonder that it remains one of B.C.’s top attractions. It is encouraged to book your tickets in advance.

3. Bike Rides For The Win

Spring weather brings all the bikes out. There are a number of great locations to go for a bike ride if you want to add a scenic element to your route, beyond your neighbourhood.

4. Take A Hike

Well, if you do, make sure to take your family. There are plenty of kid-friendly beautiful hikes in Metro Vancouver, these are all shorter for the little ones, but still full of bountiful nature and excitement.

5. Enjoy The Water

Take advantage of being surrounded by water. We are fortunate to have a number of water-related activities that are available such as boat rentals, False Creek Ferries, the Aquabus, and even kayak rentals. There are spring break kayak family tours also available. Or if you prefer the indoors, Richmond’s Watermania is also reopening for the season.

6. Go Back In Time At The Burnaby Village Museum

The popular Burnaby Village Museum is back for Spring break with free admission to families. Learn about the activities included with admission, and get your tickets early.

7. Visit The Arctic at Science World

Currently on at Science World, is an interactive exhibit called Arctic Voices, where people can go and learn and experience sounds and sights of the Northern tundras. Learn all about it and get your tickets as soon as possible.

8. See A Tropical Oasis At Bloedel Conservatory

Home to tropical plants and animals, kids often enjoy the sights and sounds in this tropical dome. Visit the VanDusen Bloedel Conservatory at Queen Elizabeth Park and pretend you are on a mini vacation.

9. See Some Animals, No Not the Coyotes

Take a day off and explore local areas where you can see wildlife or farm animals. There are a number of locations open including The Greater Vancouver Zoo, Maplewood Farms and Southland Heritage Farm.

10. Get Mesmerized By The Dance Bubbles

Throughout March there are outdoor dance performances being held across Downtown Vancouver, in giant bubbles that are lit up in vibrant colours. There are 5 locations for these bubbles and the shows occur from 5-9pm nightly. The purpose is to spread joy and #lovevancouver .

11. Visit A Local Park, There is Always Something To Discover

There is no secret about B.C. being full of amazing parks full of nature and wonder. There are a number of parks that offer unique features such as: the lake at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby, sculptures at Robert Burnaby Park, the trails and Pacific Spirit Regional Park, the lighthouse at Lighthouse Park, and more.

Despite being in a pandemic, we are fortunate to have family fun at our disposal here in Metro Vancouver. Enjoy these spring break activities with your family and stay safe.

