Everyone Loves The New Sculptures That Popped Up in Robert Burnaby Park

While most of us have spent the past year binge-watching countless hours of Netflix, one Metro Vancouver artist has been busy creating a series of unique sculptures.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Nickie Lewis made all of the mythical creatures using only twigs and twine.

She has been quietly installing her impressive works of art throughout Robert Burnaby Park over the past several months.

There’s everything from a Wookiee, fairy and dragon to trolls and Ewoks.

Lewis said in an Instagram post that she plans to make more pieces to be installed at other parks, including Confederation Park and Byrne Creek Park.

She is also accepting custom orders for people interested in having a one-of-a-kind sculpture in their home or backyard.

Mythical Sculptures

To check out more of her creations, visit her Instagram page or website The Wizard’s Makery.

Robert Burnaby Park

Address: 8155 Wedgewood St, Burnaby, BC V3N 3S5

