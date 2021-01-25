Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix Canada In February

Meagan Gill | January 25, 2021
News
Everything coming to Netflix June
Photo: Thibault Penin / Unsplash

TV bingers will soon have more options to Netflix and chill to—as the streaming service is adding dozens of new shows very soon. Netflix Canada added a plethora of new shows and movies in January, with plans to continue rolling out binge worthy titles in February.

Without further ado:

Everything Coming to Netflix Canada in February

February 1

  • Bachelorette
  • Boy Erased
  • Brimstone
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Final Destination 5
  • Friday
  • Next Friday
  • Friday After Next
  • Ghost of Girlfriends Past
  • The House with a Clock in Its Walls
  • Léon: The Professional
  • Love Jacked
  • Mortal Engines
  • The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
  • RED
  • RED 2
  • The Roommate
  • Spanglish
  • Stepmom

February 2

  • Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family
  • Might Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series

February 3

  • All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film
  • Babe
  • Black Beach — Netflix Film
  • The Boy Next Door
  • Firefly Lane — Netflix Original
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
  • The Nutty Professor
  • Pitch Black
  • Red Dragon
  • Role Models

February 5

  • After We Collided
  • Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • Invisible City — Netflix Original
  • The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film
  • Little Big Women — Netflix Film
  • Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film
  • Space Sweepers — Netflix Film
  • Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary
  • The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity — Netflix Film February 6th Rust Valley Restorers: Season
  • 2 The Sinner: Jamie February 9th Dinner with Friends

February 10th

  • Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary
  • The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film

February 11

  • Captinai — Netflix Original
  • Layla Majnun — Netflix Film
  • Red Dot — Netflix Film
  • Squared Love — Netflix Film

February 12

  • Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original
  • Creed II Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original
  • Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special
  • To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film
  • Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family

February 15

  • The Crew — Netflix Original
  • Unhinged

February 16

  • Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family
  • Teen Titans Go!: Season 5

February 17

  • Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original
  • Hello, Me! — Netflix Original
  • MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original

February 18

  • Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime
  • Vikings: Season 4

February 19

  • Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original

February 20

  • Classmates Minus — Netflix Film
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Stan & Ollie

February 23

  • Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special
  • Pelé — Netflix Documentary

February 24

  • Canine Intervention — Netflix Original
  • Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original

February 25

  • Geez & Ann — Netflix Film
  • High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime

February 26

  • Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family
  • Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
  • Crazy About Her — Netflix Film

February 28

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12
  • Unabomber – In His Own Worlds: Season 1

And all good things must come to an end—there are also a few shows that will be leaving Netflix Canada in February.

Everything Leaving Netflix Canada in February

February 4

  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring it On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It

February 28

  • Braveheart
  • Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14
  • La La Land

For more things going on, check out our Things To Do section.

 

Log in or create an account to save content