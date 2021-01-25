Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix Canada In February

TV bingers will soon have more options to Netflix and chill to—as the streaming service is adding dozens of new shows very soon. Netflix Canada added a plethora of new shows and movies in January, with plans to continue rolling out binge worthy titles in February.
Without further ado:
Everything Coming to Netflix Canada in February
February 1
- Bachelorette
- Boy Erased
- Brimstone
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Final Destination 5
- Friday
- Next Friday
- Friday After Next
- Ghost of Girlfriends Past
- The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- Léon: The Professional
- Love Jacked
- Mortal Engines
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
- The NeverEnding Story
- Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
- RED
- RED 2
- The Roommate
- Spanglish
- Stepmom
February 2
- Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family
- Might Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series
February 3
- All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film
- Babe
- Black Beach — Netflix Film
- The Boy Next Door
- Firefly Lane — Netflix Original
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
- The Nutty Professor
- Pitch Black
- Red Dragon
- Role Models
February 5
- After We Collided
- Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Invisible City — Netflix Original
- The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film
- Little Big Women — Netflix Film
- Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film
- Space Sweepers — Netflix Film
- Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity — Netflix Film February 6th Rust Valley Restorers: Season
- 2 The Sinner: Jamie February 9th Dinner with Friends
February 10th
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film
February 11
- Captinai — Netflix Original
- Layla Majnun — Netflix Film
- Red Dot — Netflix Film
- Squared Love — Netflix Film
February 12
- Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original
- Creed II Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original
- Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film
- Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family
February 15
- The Crew — Netflix Original
- Unhinged
February 16
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family
- Teen Titans Go!: Season 5
February 17
- Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original
- Hello, Me! — Netflix Original
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original
February 18
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime
- Vikings: Season 4
February 19
- Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original
February 20
- Classmates Minus — Netflix Film
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Stan & Ollie
February 23
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special
- Pelé — Netflix Documentary
February 24
- Canine Intervention — Netflix Original
- Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original
February 25
- Geez & Ann — Netflix Film
- High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime
February 26
- Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family
- Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
- Crazy About Her — Netflix Film
February 28
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12
- Unabomber – In His Own Worlds: Season 1
And all good things must come to an end—there are also a few shows that will be leaving Netflix Canada in February.
Everything Leaving Netflix Canada in February
February 4
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring it On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
February 28
- Braveheart
- Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14
- La La Land
For more things going on, check out our Things To Do section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.