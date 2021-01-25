Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix Canada In February

TV bingers will soon have more options to Netflix and chill to—as the streaming service is adding dozens of new shows very soon. Netflix Canada added a plethora of new shows and movies in January, with plans to continue rolling out binge worthy titles in February.

Without further ado:

Everything Coming to Netflix Canada in February

February 1

Bachelorette

Boy Erased

Brimstone

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Final Destination 5

Friday

Next Friday

Friday After Next

Ghost of Girlfriends Past

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Léon: The Professional

Love Jacked

Mortal Engines

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The NeverEnding Story

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7

RED

RED 2

The Roommate

Spanglish

Stepmom

February 2

Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family

Might Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series

February 3

All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film

Babe

Black Beach — Netflix Film

The Boy Next Door

Firefly Lane — Netflix Original

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Nutty Professor

Pitch Black

Red Dragon

Role Models

February 5

After We Collided

Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Invisible City — Netflix Original

The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film

Little Big Women — Netflix Film

Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film

Space Sweepers — Netflix Film

Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity — Netflix Film February 6th Rust Valley Restorers: Season

2 The Sinner: Jamie February 9th Dinner with Friends

February 10th

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film

February 11

Captinai — Netflix Original

Layla Majnun — Netflix Film

Red Dot — Netflix Film

Squared Love — Netflix Film

February 12

Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original

Creed II Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original

Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film

Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family

February 15

The Crew — Netflix Original

Unhinged

February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family

Teen Titans Go!: Season 5

February 17

Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original

Hello, Me! — Netflix Original

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original

February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime

Vikings: Season 4

February 19

Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original

February 20

Classmates Minus — Netflix Film

If Beale Street Could Talk

Stan & Ollie

February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special

Pelé — Netflix Documentary

February 24

Canine Intervention — Netflix Original

Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original

February 25

Geez & Ann — Netflix Film

High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime

February 26

Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film

Crazy About Her — Netflix Film

February 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12

Unabomber – In His Own Worlds: Season 1

And all good things must come to an end—there are also a few shows that will be leaving Netflix Canada in February.

Everything Leaving Netflix Canada in February

February 4

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring it On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

February 28

Braveheart

Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14

La La Land

