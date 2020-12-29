Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix Canada In January 2021

More
Netflix Canada is here to brighten up your days spent in quarantine with an all-new line-up of shows to binge.
Here’s all the Netflix originals coming to the streaming service early in the new year.
Netflix Canada January 2021: Coming Soon
January 1
- Dream Home Makeover: season 2
- Headspace Guide to Meditation
- The Minimalists: Less is Now
- Monarca: season 2
- What Happened to Mr. Cha
January 2
- Asphalt Burning (Borning 3)
- January 5
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- History of Swear Words
January 6
- Surviving Death
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot
January 7
- Pieces of a Woman
January 8
- Charming
- The Idhun Chronicles: part 2
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons : season 5
- Lupin
- Pretend It’s a City
- Stuck Apart (Azizler)
January 11
- Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
January 13
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
January 15
- Bling Empire
- Carmen Sandiego: season 4
- Disenchantment: part 3
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
- Outside the Wire
January 19
- Hello Ninja: season 4
January 20
- Daughter From Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
- Spycraft — Netflix Original
January 21
- Call My Agent: season 4
- Riverdale: season 5
January 22
- Blown Away: season 2
- Busted!: season 3
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Jurassic World: Camp Creataceous: season 2
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
- The White Tiger — Netflix Film
January 23
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
January 26
- Go Dog Go
- Snowpiercer: season 2
January 27
- Penguin Bloom
January 29
- Below Zero (Bajocero)
- The Dig
- Finding ‘Ohana
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Sadly, all good things must come to an end and there are a number of shows leaving Netflix in January as well.
Netflix Canada January 2021: Leaving Soon
December 31
- The Office
January 5
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Nun
January 8
- Mary Poppins Returns
January 15
- Waco: Limited Series
January 24
- Captain America: The First Avenger
January 31
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
