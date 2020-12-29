Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix Canada In January 2021

Netflix Canada is here to brighten up your days spent in quarantine with an all-new line-up of shows to binge.

Here’s all the Netflix originals coming to the streaming service early in the new year.

Netflix Canada January 2021: Coming Soon

January 1

Dream Home Makeover: season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less is Now

Monarca: season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha

January 2

Asphalt Burning (Borning 3)

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse

History of Swear Words

January 6

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

January 7

Pieces of a Woman

January 8

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: part 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons : season 5

Lupin

Pretend It’s a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

January 11

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

January 13

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

January 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: season 4

Disenchantment: part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Outside the Wire

January 19

Hello Ninja: season 4

January 20

Daughter From Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Spycraft — Netflix Original

January 21

Call My Agent: season 4

Riverdale: season 5

January 22

Blown Away: season 2

Busted!: season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Creataceous: season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger — Netflix Film

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

January 26

Go Dog Go

Snowpiercer: season 2

January 27

Penguin Bloom

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero)

The Dig

Finding ‘Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Sadly, all good things must come to an end and there are a number of shows leaving Netflix in January as well.

Netflix Canada January 2021: Leaving Soon

December 31

The Office

January 5

Crazy Rich Asians

The Nun

January 8

Mary Poppins Returns

January 15

Waco: Limited Series

January 24

Captain America: The First Avenger

January 31

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

