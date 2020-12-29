Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix Canada In January 2021

Meagan Gill | December 29, 2020
Photo: Thibault Penin / Unsplash

Netflix Canada is here to brighten up your days spent in quarantine with an all-new line-up of shows to binge.

Here’s all the Netflix originals coming to the streaming service early in the new year.

Netflix Canada January 2021: Coming Soon

January 1

  • Dream Home Makeover: season 2
  • Headspace Guide to Meditation
  • The Minimalists: Less is Now
  • Monarca: season 2
  • What Happened to Mr. Cha

January 2

  • Asphalt Burning (Borning 3)
  • January 5
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse
  • History of Swear Words

January 6

  • Surviving Death
  • Tony Parker: The Final Shot

January 7

  • Pieces of a Woman

January 8

  • Charming
  • The Idhun Chronicles: part 2
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons : season 5
  • Lupin
  • Pretend It’s a City
  • Stuck Apart (Azizler)

January 11

  • Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

January 13

  • Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

January 15

  • Bling Empire
  • Carmen Sandiego: season 4
  • Disenchantment: part 3
  • Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
  • Outside the Wire

January 19

  • Hello Ninja: season 4

January 20

  • Daughter From Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
  • Spycraft — Netflix Original

January 21

  • Call My Agent: season 4
  • Riverdale: season 5

January 22

  • Blown Away: season 2
  • Busted!: season 3
  • Fate: The Winx Saga
  • Jurassic World: Camp Creataceous: season 2
  • So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
  • The White Tiger — Netflix Film

January 23

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

January 26

  • Go Dog Go
  • Snowpiercer: season 2

January 27

  • Penguin Bloom

January 29

  • Below Zero (Bajocero)
  • The Dig
  • Finding ‘Ohana
  • We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Sadly, all good things must come to an end and there are a number of shows leaving Netflix in January as well.

Netflix Canada January 2021: Leaving Soon

December 31

  • The Office

January 5

  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • The Nun

January 8

  • Mary Poppins Returns

January 15

  • Waco: Limited Series

January 24

  • Captain America: The First Avenger

January 31

  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

