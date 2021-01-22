6 Metro Vancouver Parks That Are Even More Beautiful In Winter

Winter? No problem. Some of Metro Vancouver’s most scenic parks are even more beautiful in the cold months of winter.

We’re lucky to live in a region that has relatively mild weather during the winter season and even if we do get a dusting of snow—it usually doesn’t last too long.

Metro Vancouver Parks Even More Beautiful In Winter

Pacific Spirit Regional Park, Vancouver



Go for a leisurely stroll at one of the many lush trails at Pacific Spirit Regional Park near UBC. It’s the perfect place to practice the Japanese art of forest bathing as it’s filled with towering trees. The trails are also flat so it’s an easy walk to do all seasons of the year.

Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver



Be sure to visit one of Vancouver’s most breathtaking parks this winter—Queen Elizabeth Park. It offers an abundance of beauty whether it’s sunny, rainy or covered in snow. The park also offers up one of the best views the city has to offer.

Lighthouse Park, West Vancouver



Lighthouse Park is a must during the wintertime as it’s open year-round. It’s an easy hike with a big reward. Take in all the beautiful sights including the lighthouse, which also happens to be one of the most photographed landmarks in Metro Vancouver.

Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

There’s a variety of loop trails to explore here, including the Deer Lake route, Hart House mini route, Oakland Flats route and Royal Oak Meadow route. All of the trails are relatively quick and easy—making the park a great spot to check out on a chilly winter day.

Green Timbers Urban Forest, Surrey

Head to Surrey to discover all this park has to offer in the winter. It’s home to more than 10 kilometres of scenic nature trails with a variety of lush second-growth trees. The park is definitely worth checking out in the colder months.

Kanaka Creek Cliff Falls, Maple Ridge



Find this gem in Maple Ridge, with four kilometres worth of easy trails to go for a scenic stroll. There’s also very minimal elevation gain, therefore it’s a great place for a hike with the family and it’s open year-round.

