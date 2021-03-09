Watermania Set To Reopen Just In Time For Spring Break

The City of Richmond is reopening Watermania for the season, social distancing style—just in time for Spring Break.

Voted one of Richmond’s best family amusement centres, Watermania is located in the Riverport Sports and Entertainment Complex at 14300 Entertainment Boulevard, beside Lucky 9 Lanes bowling, Richmond Ice Centre, and SilverCity Riverport Cinemas (the last of which unfortunately remains closed at this time).

Watermania will reopen on March 15, 2021 as a part of the city’s carefully planned step-by-step approach to reopening public services.

The Aquatic Centre will be open daily for fitness, public swim sessions and lessons seven days a week, although there will be a limited selection of recreation programs.

It’s important to note that if you are planning to visit, there will be mandatory pre-registration for all visitors to ensure safety measures and physical distancing are in place. You can register now on their website or by calling them directly.

Watermania Facility Information

Watermania offers a complete aquatic and fitness experience all in one place. It includes:

57 metre competition pool with movable bulkhead

1 and 3 metre spring boards, plus 5 metre tower

wave pool with interactive water play features – includes a large seahorse that pours water into a giant tipping bucket, a fun tot slide, and a variety of interactive sprayers and water wheels

two exciting waterslides

steam room and sauna

two large whirlpools

3,000 square foot Fitness centre equipped with cardiovascular, strength and toning machines, as well as free weights

two air-conditioned multipurpose rooms, with a wood sprung floor, available for fitness classes, birthday parties, meetings and room rentals

The facility provides both universal and accessible change rooms and is fully wheelchair accessible.

A Few Things To Note Before You Go

Visitor pre-registration is mandatory

Activities may be increased or decreased based on demand and public safety

Children must be 7 years of age or older and 1.2 metres tall to ride the waterslides

Masks must be worn in all indoor City-operated facilities.

