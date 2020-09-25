The 5 Best Hikes To Explore Near Vancouver This Fall

Summer has come to an end but that doesn’t mean you have to stop exploring the great outdoors.

Breathe in that crisp cool air as you head out on an autumn adventure at one of these spots just outside the city.

Best Fall Hikes Near Vancouver

Quarry Rock, North Vancouver

This popular North Shore trail is a must in the fall, as it’s much less crowded than it is in the summer months. It’s an easy 3.8 km hike that takes about 1.5 hours to complete and leads you to the most amazing views of Deep Cove and the surrounding area. Make sure to stop by the iconic Honey Doughnuts afterwards to treat yourself.

Lighthouse Park, West Vancouver

An easy and scenic park that offers incredible views even on more blustery fall days. It has a minimal elevation gain with up to 6 kms of trails to explore. The leisurely hike takes a couple hours to complete—but you may just want to spend some extra time here enjoying a socially distant picnic overlooking the water.

Velodrome Trail, Burnaby

Find this popular trail at Burnaby Mountain. It’s an intermediate 3 km hike, with an elevation gain of 240 metres. It’s often referred to as being Burnaby’s version of the Grouse Grind—as you’ll be climbing more than 500 wooden stairs. The hike takes about an hour to complete and it’s a great option for leg day.

Buntzen Lake, Port Moody

Discover this beautiful spot just north of Port Moody. It offers an easy 8 km hiking trail with an elevation gain of 110 metres. It takes about 3.5 hours to complete and boasts some of the most awe-inspiring views in the region.

Lindeman Lake, Chilliwack

The picturesque emerald-green waters of this lake are hard to beat and will make you feel like you’ve stumbled upon a far away locale. Tackle an intermediate 3.4 km hike with an elevation gain of 300 metres at this scenic spot, which can be found in Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park.

