21 Cozy December Date Ideas During The Holidays in Vancouver

It’s the coziest (and most romantic) time of year, so don’t let December pass you by without making time for that special someone in your life.

From ice skating and twinkling light displays to festive markets and fancy dinners out—these are the best December date ideas in BC.

December Date Ideas In BC

Krampus Markt

Couples who are anything but ordinary will want to peruse Vancouver’s strangest Christmas market. The annual Krampus Markt features a curated array of artsy-crafty gift ideas, with everything from ceramics and jewellery to handmade chocolates and cool screen-printed T-shirts.

There will also be wine, beer and cider tastings to savour. The market is on from Dec. 9 to 11 at Strange Fellows Brewing.

​Lumagica

This massive light festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey is a sight to see with your loved one in tow. The fairgrounds have been transformed into various magical lands that perfectly capture the spirit of the holidays.

Go for a 1km stroll decked out in lights that eventually leads you to a whimsical North Pole village, with lots of festive displays to explore. It’s happening all month long.

VanDusen Festival of Lights

VanDusen has millions of lights spread across 15 acres of VanDusen Botanical Garden. This is an enchanting winter experience with holiday treats, music and fun activities.

Guests can enjoy the dancing lights, an illuminated rose garden display and much more.

Bear Creek Christmas Train

The Santa Express has returned to Bear Creek Park in Surrey.

This annual event is back to provide a lot of joy, glee and loads of family fun. There is a chance to meet Santa, take photos, and take a mini train through an enchanted and fully lit-up forest.

Vancouver Christmas Market

There’s no better place for a date night in December than at everyone’s favourite holiday tradition. The German-inspired Vancouver Christmas Market has something for everyone this holiday season.

Shop dozens of local vendors, sip on some mulled wine and dig into authentic German eats while soaking up the festive atmosphere at Jack Poole Plaza. The market is on until Christmas Eve.

Lights at Lafarge Lake

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is the perfect date idea (and it’s free!) Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

This breathtaking display is available throughout the month and lights up the entire 1.2km stroll around the lake.

Canyon Lights

Walk hand-in-hand across one of the most beautiful bridges in BC. Canyon Lights is back at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in North Vancouver and will run until late January.

Visitors can witness the world-famous attraction all lit up with dazzling lights. The park is also home to the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world.

H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust

Who says you can’t enjoy outdoor dining during the winter? Thanks to heated bubble domes, you can once again soak up the sights and sounds of outdoor dining while also staying warm and cozy.

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge in Vancouver is featuring its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour.

Ice Skating at Robson Square

Live your very own Hallmark Christmas movie by strapping on some skates and frolicking on one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks (and it’s free if you bring your own skates).

The Robson Square rink has always been a popular spot for lovers. Conveniently located in the heart of the downtown core, the outdoor rink features a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

Watch Home Alone 2 on the Big Screen

Up your movie night by watching Home Alone 2 on the big screen. The Centre Vancouver is playing the classic holiday flick for free on Dec. 17.

The venue features a 52-foot screen with surround sound. This is definitely the best way to watch all the action unfold as Kevin McCallister explores the Big Apple with the “Sticky Bandits” not too far behind.

Skating at The Shipyards

North Vancouver’s impressive 12,000 square foot skating rink in The Shipyards is open all December long and it’s free (if you bring your own skates).

The massive rink features a powerful sound system and has a retractable roof, so people can enjoy the skylights – or the rain. It also has little islands on the ice to weave around.

A Christmas Cocktail Story

Vancouver foodies and cocktail lovers now have a new way to celebrate the holiday season with the launch of A Christmas Cocktail Story, a retro-themed pop-up at Dalina in Chinatown.

Inside a room specially decorated for holiday fun and photos, guests can enjoy traditional holiday Americana dishes created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ alongside festive cocktails designed by local legend Scotty Marshall (Mamie Taylor’s) with help from former Vancouver Bartender of the Year Ron Oliver.

Winter in the Village

Richmond’s charming Steveston Village has transformed into a magical winter wonderland for the entire month of December.

From decorated historic sites and special events to beautifully decorated displays, there are a number of reasons to check out this beloved community during the holidays.

Vallea Lumina

While hitting the slopes may not be for everyone, couples can always cap off their day with an evening spent at one of BC’s most magical outdoor attractions in Whistler.

The idyllic winter destination is home to Vallea Lumina, a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience nightwalk nestled in the picturesque wilderness of Cougar Mountain.

Soar with Santa at FlyOver Canada

Couples who are young at heart can celebrate the Christmas season with a magical ride across Canada and to the North Pole.

The festive Soar with Santa flight is back at FlyOver Canada for the month of December, giving the whole family a chance to fly the skies alongside Santa Claus himself.

PNE Winter Fair

The PNE is getting into the holiday spirit this year by transforming into a magical winter wonderland the whole family can enjoy.

The PNE Winter Fair is an immersive holiday experience featuring twinkling lights, a Christmas-themed concert series, skating rink, shopping opportunities and festive eats. The 10-day festival kicks off Dec. 14 and will run from 4:30 to 10:30 nightly until Dec. 23.

Glow Gardens in Langley

You don’t have to drive to Vancouver to see beautiful Christmas lights. Glow Langley is back and better than ever for the entire month of December.

It’s home to a walk-around pathway of towering light gardens and magical landscapes illuminated by over a million lights and holiday ornaments.

CP Holiday Train

Take your significant other to see the CP Holiday Train. It departed Montreal last month and is making its way to B.C.

It’s expected to wrap up here on Dec. 18, but will make several stops in the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver, complete with a Christmas concert.

Lights by the Lake

‘Tis the season for romantic strolls filled with twinkling lights and small town charm. Get that Christmas movie feeling at Lights By The Lake in Harrison Hot Springs.

See the village all lit up in true holiday fashion. Spectators can enjoy the scenery along the two-kilometre promenade with the warm glow of Christmas lights and holiday feels. Visitors may even spot a Sasquatch or two along the way.

Family First Night at Mt. Seymour

Bring your loved one and the whole family to Mt. Seymour for New Year’s Eve. Family First Night features evening laser tobogganing, a fireworks display, fire juggling performers and live entertainment.

There are also lantern-lit snowshoe trails, campfires and of course, s’mores.

Tinseltown Christmas Pop-Up Bar

Bring your date to the North Pole (or the closest thing to it in Vancouver anyways). Everyday is Christmas at this festive pop-up bar, happening all December long.

The creators of The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, The Beauty & The Beast Experience and Neverland Bar have now brought Tinseltown to The Alpen Club, just in time for the holidays. Guests can expect Christmas tunes, themed drinks and of course, lots of tinsel.

