Board a Santa Express + Christmas Night Train In Surrey This Holiday Season

The Santa Express has returned to Bear Creek Park in Surrey.

This annual event is back to provide a lot of joy, glee and loads of family fun. There is a chance to meet Santa, take photos, and take a mini train through an enchanted and fully lit-up forest.

The Christmas train ride in Surrey runs daily from 6pm – 9pm until December 31, 2022 (excluding Christmas). On Christmas Eve, the evening show will be cancelled but there will be a day train available.

Train rides are $12.60 per person. Children under the age of 2 are free.

Winterfest 2022 at Bear Creek Park is a popular choice for those with kids to enjoy a themed holiday event without large crowds.

Book your tickets online here.

 

Bear Creek Park Christmas Train 2022

Location

Bear Creek Park

13750 88 Ave
Surrey, BC V3W 3L1 Canada
  • Start Date:

    December 1 @ 6:00 pm

  • End Date:

    December 31 @ 9:00 pm

  • Tickets:

    $12.60

