Board a Santa Express + Christmas Night Train In Surrey This Holiday Season

The Santa Express has returned to Bear Creek Park in Surrey.

This annual event is back to provide a lot of joy, glee and loads of family fun. There is a chance to meet Santa, take photos, and take a mini train through an enchanted and fully lit-up forest.

The Christmas train ride in Surrey runs daily from 6pm – 9pm until December 31, 2022 (excluding Christmas). On Christmas Eve, the evening show will be cancelled but there will be a day train available.

RELATED: Richmond’s Waterfront Village Has Transformed Into a Winter Wonderland

Train rides are $12.60 per person. Children under the age of 2 are free.

Winterfest 2022 at Bear Creek Park is a popular choice for those with kids to enjoy a themed holiday event without large crowds.

Book your tickets online here.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

Bear Creek Park Christmas Train 2022