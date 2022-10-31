Ready, set, glow! Canyon Lights returns to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, and runs until Sunday, January 22nd, 2023 (closed December 25th).

Experience some magical “lights with heights” this winter.

Much-loved holiday event Canyon Lights will be returning to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park starting Nov. 19.

This world-famous attraction is lit from one end to another, making it an incredible sight to see.

Visitors can witness the Capilano River become illuminated while walking across the 140-metre-long suspension bridge.

But the bridge is only part of the attraction.

Guests can experience the entire rainforest and infamous TreeTops Adventure lit with dazzling lights.

The park is also home to the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world. And there is a mesmerizing “Arc de Lumina” light tunnel as part of the “Cliffwalk” route.

There is no doubt that this event will provide memorable holiday pictures, but it’s also a magical way to experience the canyon in all its glory.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $62.95 for adults (18-64 years), and $24.95 for children (6-12 years). There are discounts for seniors, students, and youth.

Note that for all BC residents, a one day’s regular admission will allow for unlimited admission for one full year and this includes Canyon Lights.

Canyon Lights 2022

Canyon Lights continues its support of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund with partial proceeds from admissions donated to fire and burn education in schools throughout British Columbia. To date, Canyon Lights has donated over $410,000 to this worthy program. Admissions also help Capilano continue to host the Twelve Nights of Christmas, offering passes to local charities.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online and will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, November 3 at capbridge.com, with a limited quantity of tickets available.

Visits are scheduled in 30-minute arrival increments.

BC Annual Passholders are also required to reserve their time online prior to their visit. Book early to avoid missing out!