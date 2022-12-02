14 Ideas For a Fun + Affordable Staycation In Vancouver This Holiday Season

The holidays can be stressful but they don’t have to be. Give yourself the gift of a relaxing and affordable staycation in Vancouver this season. These spots are an absolute must to get into the holiday spirit (or just feel like a tourist) and they won’t put any extra strain on your wallet.

Affordable Holiday Activities in Vancouver

Free ice skating at Robson Square

What better way to ring in the holiday season than by going for a skate? The free ice skating at Robson Square is back, much to the delight of Vancouverites.

If you don’t have your own skates to bring, you can rent out a pair for $5. Helmet rentals are free.

Staycation at the YWCA Hotel

This non-profit social enterprise hotel is centrally located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, just across the street from BC Place and right beside Robson Street!

Their new, beautifully furnished Queen Rooms and Queen-Queen rooms in the new tower are comparable with top hotels and won’t break your wallets in this expensive city!

Not only is the YWCA Hotel much more affordable than other hotels in the area and a TripAdvisor Travel Choice winner, but it also helps out the community.

All the proceeds from this hotel help support YWCA Metro Vancouver’s work, which includes support for single moms, youth programs, affordable homes for women and their children, and other critical programs and services.

So just by staying here, you are making a difference for many families across the city to access the resources they need at the YWCA.

It’s a great choice for your staycation, since everything is within walking distance or only a short bus ride away so you can stay on a budget.

Check out Granville Island Christmas Market

Hop on a bus and take a quick trip to the quaint Granville Island. In less than 30 minutes, and for only as much as bus fare, you can peruse one of the city’s most beloved tourist attractions.

It’s easy to spend hours here just walking around False Creek with a warm drink in hand and stopping in at the local galleries, stores and breweries that call Granville Island home.

This year Granville Island is also hosting a free “Canadian Christmas Festival” every Friday to Sunday until Christmas Eve. The festival is described as a small, holiday event with a Canadian theme on the boardwalk in front of The Vancouver Fish Company on Granville Island where you’ll find local artists & craftspeople showcasing their hand-made creations as well as a delicious variety of holiday-themed food & beverages

Just make sure you’re careful of the seagulls who will definitely want a bite of your lunch.

If you don’t want to take a bus, you can walk to False Creek and take the AquaBus for under $5 each way.

The boats also go to Vanier Park, Yaletown and even down to Science World at the end of False Creek.

Bright Nights at Stanley Park

Marvel at millions of twinkling Christmas lights while listening to festive music at this entry by-donation event at Stanley Park.

This year’s event features a small Christmas village decked out in lights for visitors of all ages to enjoy. Please note the trains will not be running.

Head over to the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Explore all the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre has to offer during your staycation. There are lots to see and do here and the best part is, it’s affordable.

On Saturdays, the observatory is open by donation and you can gaze up at the stars like never before.

Visit the Vancouver Art Gallery

Art enthusiasts can explore the Vancouver Art Gallery’s latest exhibits for a fun-filled afternoon that won’t break the bank.

We recommend going on a Tuesday when you can get in by donation.

Catch a flick

Catch a cheap flick at the Rio Theatre for an idyllic rainy day activity.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, you can watch a film for just $6.50. You won’t find a deal like that anywhere else in the city.

Wander through Gastown

The best part of a staycation is becoming a tourist yourself.

Go for a walk through historic Gastown and explore the many tourist shops, cafes and bars the neighbourhood has to offer. Not to mention, the interesting architecture.

Get into the spirit at the Vancouver Christmas Market

The Vancouver Christmas Market is back once again at Jack Poole Plaza, with lots of vendors, foods and drinks to enjoy. You can visit one of Vancouver’s favourite holiday traditions for $18.

Visit the Museum of Vancouver

Learn more about our city with a visit to the Museum of Vancouver.

While it usually costs $20, you can get in by donation on the last Thursday of each month. So it’s a great idea to take advantage of those savings if you can.

Enjoy a comedy show

For some belly laughs, look no further than a local comedy show.

On Sunday and Monday nights, you can find tickets for about $10 at some nearby clubs. You really can’t go wrong at that price.

Stay at Skwachays Lodge

Another non-profit hotel option is Skwachays Lodge, also located in downtown Vancouver.

During your stay here, you have to check out the urban Aboriginal Fair Trade Gallery located in the lobby.

The hotel features 18 rooms that have been “uniquely designed by six of Vancouver’s top hotel designers partnered with six Indigenous artists to create stunning art installations in every unit.”

Once you start planning your stay at one of these affordable hotels, use this guide to plan out your affordable staycation.

Experience the magic of Lumiere

Go for a leisurely stroll around the city to discover a series of spectacular light installations for Lumiere.

The free annual event is inspired by light and artistic expression. Several neighborhoods have come alive with art installations as part of the event, including the West End, English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza and the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza.

Marvel at the iconic Christmas tree

Every year, Vancouver has its own gigantic Christmas tree — all lit up and decked out for the holidays.

Find it outside the Vancouver Art Gallery. Robson Street is also beautifully decorated during the holiday season.

As you can see, there are plenty of affordable options in the city to help you relax and unwind during the busy holiday season.

So what are you waiting for? Book a stay and enjoy all the city has to offer this time of year.

This is Branded Content brought to you by the YWCA Hotel. To learn more about them, please visit them online.