The PNE is getting into the holiday spirit this year by transforming into a magical winter wonderland the whole family can enjoy. The PNE Winter Fair is an immersive holiday experience featuring twinkling lights, a Christmas-themed concert series, skating rink, shopping opportunities and festive eats.

The 10-day festival kicks off Dec. 14 and will run from 4:30 to 10:30 nightly until Dec. 23.

PNE Winter Fair Attractions

Holiday Night Concerts

Celebrate the holiday season in style by listening to the festive tunes that will fill the Pacific Coliseum every night of the Winter Fair.

Shows include the likes of David Foster and Katharine McPhee, The Tenors, Tom Cochrane, Dallas Smith, Jann Arden, Johnny Reid, Holly Cole, Post Modern Jukebox and Dionne Warwick.

Last but certainly not least is a special Boy Band Christmas concert featuring Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees, Jamie Jones of All 4 One, Erik Michael-Estrada from O-Town and Ryan Cabrera.

Concert tickets range from $39 to $69 and include free admission to the PNE Winter Fair.

The Magic of Santa Holiday Musical

Join Skitter the Mouse searching for his very own special Christmas wish. Along the way, Skitter meets a jolly cast of characters, including Rudy the Polar Bear, Tinsel the Christmas Tree, Rocking Reindeer and Mrs. Claus, all with wishes of their own, who are determined to help find Skitter’s magic wish.

Tim Horton’s Ice Rink

The historic Agrodome is being transformed into a classic Canadian winter pond where guests of all ages can experience the joy of this iconic holiday activity with friends and family, complete with a hot cocoa stand and live musical performances on the ice.

WinterLights

Enjoy a magical holiday journey through Hastings Park as you explore enchanted lands filled with glowing lights and lavish displays. Look out for foxes, seals and giant moose in the land of Winter Creatures and experience the Northern Lights right here in Vancouver as you’re transported through dazzling light tunnels.

Nightly Tree Lighting

The PNE Winter Fair will come alive with a nightly Tree Lighting Celebration shortly after the gates are opened. Watch them light the 50-foot Christmas Tree and ignite the spirit of the season with festive performers.

Outdoor Holiday Market & Treats

‘Tis the season to enjoy festive foods and gifts. From specialty doughnuts to holiday drinks and more. And don’t miss a curated collection of BC’s most unique and exceptional craft vendors and artisans. From home décor to apparel and accessories to homemade holiday fare, local vendors will showcase their talent and products, offering delightful gift options in a charming outdoor holiday atmosphere.

Jingle Jam

Don’t miss out on the ultimate Christmas party. Grab a cup of cheer and come sing-along to your favourite Christmas favourites with Dueling Pianos holiday-style Jingle Jam.

Gate Admission

Advance/Online Day-of/gate price General (18 – 64 years) $15.00 $17.00 Senior (65+years) $12.00 $14.00 Child/Youth (4 – 17 years) $12.00 $14.00 Kids under 3 FREE FREE

PNE Winter Fair

When: Dec. 14 to the 23 from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 (does not include admission to the nightly concert). Book a time to visit HERE.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content brought to you by the Pacific National Exhibition. To learn more about their events, visit them online.