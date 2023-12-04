The magic of BC’s favorite holiday fair returns to make the season merry and bright.

Festivities at the PNE Winter Fair are set to kick off with new additions and old favourites, including ice bumper cars and an interactive Santa hunt! So grab the family and come celebrate winter PNE-style.

PNE Winter Fair 2023

The wait for the beloved PNE Winter Fair is over, and excitement is building for the new additions. Guests are invited to a winter wonderland including holiday lights, skating, ice bumper cars, live shows, shopping, and the PNE Holiday Express.

WinterLights presented by BC Hydro

Wander through the enthralling WinterLights display, transporting you through many delightful winter locations. Get lost in the glow of the Northern Lights, be awestruck by the Polar Passage light tunnel, or revel in the joy of a NEW illuminated train.

Nutcracker on Ice (NEW)

The Pacific Coliseum hosts Tchaikovsky’s timeless masterpiece on ice. The story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince comes to life with captivating choreography, stunning costumes, and dazzling special effects.

When: 6:30pm – 7:00pm & 8:45pm – 9:15pm daily

PNE Holiday Express Train (NEW)

The Express Train is updated with winter cheer, filled with vibrant lights, marvelous displays, and mesmerizing light tunnels.

Ice Bumper Cars at the Tim Hortons Ice Rink (NEW)

The rink just got cooler with the introduction of new ice bumper cars. Unlike anything you’ve ever tried before, the cars glide across the ice, spin, twirl, and safely bump into other cars. Tickers for the all-new attraction are $7.

Discover Santa (NEW)

Solve puzzles and crack riddles in this interactive journey to meet the one and only Santa Claus. Complete the thrilling challenges to reach the ultimate prize – a magical meeting with Santa!

Sparkle in the Night (NEW)

Another fantastic reason to venture to the Tim Hortons rink is to take in this dazzling light show. The nightly show brings the Agrodome alive with sparkling lights matched to a wonderfully festive soundtrack.

When: 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm daily

Magic of Santa – Holiday Musical Stage Show

Join Skitter the Mouse’s epic journey as he searches for his own special Christmas wish. Featuring a jolly cast of Christmas characters like Rudy the Polar Bear and Tinsel the Christmas Tree, this is sure to be a family favourite.

When: 5pm – 5:30pm & 7:30pm – 8pm daily.

Skating at Tim Hortons Ice Rink

Guests of all ages can experience the joy of skating inside the historic Agrodome. Either rent a pair of skates ($7) or bring your own (no cost) to join in on this iconic holiday activity.

Other Attractions

Other enticing events include live holiday music inside the cozy Winter Chalet, delectable holiday classics such as roasted turkey, mulled wine or spiced cider, and roving entertainers. Don’t forget to check out the vendors at the holiday market either!

Event Details

When: The PNE Winter Fair runs from December 8-9 and 14-23 from 4pm to 10pm daily

Where: PNE Playland Amusement Park in Vancouver, BC

Cost:

General (18 – 64 years): $25.00 (online), $30.00 (day of / at the gate)

Senior (65+years): $19.00 (online), $22.00 (day of / at the gate)

Youth (13-17 years): $19.00 (online), $22.00 (day of / at the gate)

Child (4-12 Years): $12.00 (online), $15.00 (day of / at the gate)

Kids 3 and younger: FREE

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.