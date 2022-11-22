Support
North Vancouver Spirit of the Season Festival
Experience the magic of the holidays on Saturday, December 3rd from 3pm to 7pm by attending The Spirit of the Season Festival at The Shipyards.
Come spread cheer and enjoy live music, ice skating and entertainment under dazzling holiday lights.
Spirit of the Season Festival Activities
Spirit of The Season Festival will kick off with Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving atop a fire truck, followed by an Indigenous welcome ceremony and blessing at 3pm from Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation.
After a performance from the Eagle Song Dancers, Mayor Buchanan will light the 30ft holiday tree between 4-4:30pm. The event will continue with fun activities including:
- Free hot chocolate and a variety of food trucks
- Holiday artisan market at The Pipe Shop | 12pm-6pm
- Musical performances by the local groups including Ridgeway School Band, Carson Graham Vocal Jazz Choir and the Casey Thomas-Burns Christmas Quartet Jazz Group
- Ice skating performances by Le Patin Libre
- Contemporary dance routines by Perform Arts and Method of Modern Movement
- Roaming holiday characters, including Disney’s Anna and Elsa | 4:30pm-5:30pm
- Skating at the Skate Plaza
- Holiday stilt walkers
Activities presented by local community organizations
The Spirit of the Season Festival would not be possible without the help and contributions of community organizations. This year’s activities include:
- Lantern Making Workshop with MONOVA
- Story time with North Vancouver City Library
- Kids Games with Rotary Club Lions Gate
