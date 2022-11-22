Experience the magic of the holidays on Saturday, December 3rd from 3pm to 7pm by attending The Spirit of the Season Festival at The Shipyards.

Come spread cheer and enjoy live music, ice skating and entertainment under dazzling holiday lights.

Spirit of the Season Festival Activities

Spirit of The Season Festival will kick off with Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving atop a fire truck, followed by an Indigenous welcome ceremony and blessing at 3pm from Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

After a performance from the Eagle Song Dancers, Mayor Buchanan will light the 30ft holiday tree between 4-4:30pm. The event will continue with fun activities including:

Free hot chocolate and a variety of food trucks

Holiday artisan market at The Pipe Shop | 12pm-6pm

Musical performances by the local groups including Ridgeway School Band, Carson Graham Vocal Jazz Choir and the Casey Thomas-Burns Christmas Quartet Jazz Group

Ice skating performances by Le Patin Libre

Contemporary dance routines by Perform Arts and Method of Modern Movement

Roaming holiday characters, including Disney’s Anna and Elsa | 4:30pm-5:30pm

Skating at the Skate Plaza

Holiday stilt walkers

Activities presented by local community organizations

The Spirit of the Season Festival would not be possible without the help and contributions of community organizations. This year’s activities include:

Lantern Making Workshop with MONOVA

with MONOVA Story time with North Vancouver City Library

with North Vancouver City Library Kids Games with Rotary Club Lions Gate

