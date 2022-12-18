If you loved watching the Polar Express, here is your chance to experience the real thing. The Railway Museum of BC is bringing back its beloved holiday magic experience with the North Pole Express Train Ride in Squamish. You can board the train and head straight towards Santa’s home town.

On for select weekends, the train’s first ride will be on November 26, 2022 (full schedule below).

When you board this holiday train you are met with elves, get to sing songs and be entertained through your whole journey. Along with trekking to the North Pole, you will get to munch on freshly baked cookies and candy canes.

As expected, you will also get to meet Old Man Winter, Jack Frost and of course Mrs. Claus.

Once you arrive at the North Pole, there are ample treats to devour. Let your holiday sweet tooth enjoy hot chocolate and cotton candy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foam Party (@foam_party604)

There is a lot to do and fun to be had at the North Pole:

explore Santa’s home

decorate a gingerbread cookie

arts and crafts

write a letter to Santa at the model railway city

take a ride on Santa’s very own miniature railway.

This experience is sure to bring a smile to your family’s face and create many special memories.

North Pole Express 2022 Schedule

November 26

November 27

December 3

December 4

December 10

December 11

December 17

December 18

For times and tickets, visit the event website.

