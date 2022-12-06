Step into a starry night when Beyond Van Gogh arrives in Surrey this Winter. In case you’re wondering if this is the same exhibit that recently visited Vancouver, it’s not. Beyond Van Gogh is created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio.

This Immersive Experience, has sold over 4 million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. The sensory extravaganza will open in Surrey at the Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds on February 1, 2023.

The Cloverdale Fairgrounds is a popular destination for many notable events such as the City of Surrey’s signature Canada Day celebration, the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, and the festive Lumagica Surrey light extravaganza.

Beyond Van Gogh Surrey

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.

Tickets will be available at $31.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets go on sale at 9am PST Thursday, December 8 at www.vangoghsurrey.com.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection,” says Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group.

The Education Room leads into the unique Waterfall Room which flows into the Immersive Experience Room. Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And, hearing the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score drives an unmatched narrative experience.