37 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (May 12-14)

Vancouver is going to be absolutely stunning this weekend and there are so many fun things to do.

It’s time to put on your sunscreen and grab your sunglasses because this weekend promises to be a scorcher. With temperatures expected to reach the 30s, Vancouverites are gearing up to enjoy some much-needed summer fun.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market Grand Opening

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to return this weekend.

The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Port Coquitlam May Day Party and Parade

Port Coquitlam is celebrating their 100 years of May Days this year, and their annual celebrations will be bigger than ever. Festivities takes place between May 5-13, with a grand celebration on the 13th that includes a party and a parade.

The parade starts at 11:00 am and will go through Shaughnessy, Elgin, Mary Hill, Hawthorne, and finally ending on Tyner Road. Road closures go into effect at 9am.

It will then be followed by a party in the Square at Terry Fox Hometown Square with live entertainment, carnival rides, and food trucks. You can check out all the details on their website.

When & Where: Sunday May 13 at various locations in Port Coquitlam

Jurassic Quest

This weekend only, the Vancouver Convention Centre is set to host an exciting event that is sure to thrill dinosaur fans of all ages this Spring – the Jurassic Quest event.

This event promises to bring to life the amazing world of these prehistoric creatures with interactive displays, games, and activities that will make visitors feel as if they’ve traveled back in time.

When & Where: May 12-14 at theVancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Coquitlam Food Truck Block Party

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a massive Block Party in Coquitlam this weekend, and it promises to be a delicious event for foodies and casual diners alike, and the best part yet it’s FREE to attend.

This 2 day festival takes place over the weekend of Mother’s Day. It is a great way to spend some quality time with mom, treating her to tasty food trucks, local goods from artisan makers & enjoy a cold drink and local entertainment.

When & Where: May 13 & 14 at Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Celebrate Mothers Day

It is an absolutely gorgeous weekend, and the perfect time to celebrate Mother’s day and give thanks to all the wonderful things they do for us. There are a number of events and special lunches available around the city this Sunday, including:

Mother’s Day with a pink disco party at Metrotown

Mother’s Day Traditional Pow Wow at Trout Lake

Maan Farm’s Mother’s Day Superhero Brunch

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Showcase Restaurant

Mother’s Day Brunch at VanDusen Botanical Gardens

Mother’s Day at Vancouver Aquarium

Karen’s Diner Pop-up

The Pop-up experience in Vancouver starts this weekend on Commercial Drive for 1 week (although they may stick around for longer if there is high demand for their uniquely rude service.)

Customers can expect plenty of sass, great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude. As Karen’s Diner goes, the food is great, the service ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable. Don’t expect special treatment at this diner because it’s all about Karen, and she apparently won’t be taking any of your nonsense.

When & Where: May 13th-21st at the Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Burnaby Bloom

Burnaby’s beloved springtime celebration, Burnaby Blooms, will take place this weekend at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts and Deer Lake Park. The event offers a fun and creative way to promote the community’s long-term sustainability and ecological health. There will also be beautiful floral displays to enjoy.

When & Where: May 14 at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts 4949 Canada Way, Burnaby

Royal Canadian International Circus

The Royal Canadian International Circus showcases elite circus artists from all around the world, performing mesmerizing and astounding stunts. For this weekend, tickets are available for their shows at the Concord Pacific Place in Vancouver for May 11-14. They will also be at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond from May 18-22.

When & Where: May 11-14 at the Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Vancouver Botanical Gardens Plant Sale

Over 5,000 plants ranging from $5 and up will be on sale at the annual plant sale at Queen Elizabeth Park. Choose from over 500 plant varieties and purchase seeds collected from VanDusen Botanical Garden at this free event.

When & Where: May 13 at the Queen Elizabeth Park on the plaza beside Bloedel Conservatory, 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

DOXA: Documentary Film Festival

The 22nd edition of the DOXA Documentary Film Festival, the largest documentary film festival in Western Canada, is set to return from May 4 to May 14, 2023. Across various theatrical venues in the city, DOXA will showcase a lineup of essential and intellectually stimulating documentaries, providing a shared cinematic experience for both filmmakers and audiences alike.

When & Where: May 4- 14 at various venues in Vancouver

Spring Breeze: A Celebration of Resurgence

A gentle Spring Breeze and live music flows through the Vancouver Chinese Garden where they will be celebrating Asian Heritage Month and mothers day in a concert of beginnings and resurgence.

It will be an unforgettable afternoon of music with work written by acclaimed composer Michael O’Neill featuring our talented guest soprano Emily M Cheung, and new arrangements by Alan Lau, our composer-in-residence.

When & Where: May 14 at the Dr. Sun Yat Sen Chinese Classical Garden, 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Last Chance to See the Tulip Festival Season

The tulip season has brought with it the chance for visitors to witness the bloom of millions of flowers across fields bursting with vibrant colors. However, it is quickly coming to an end. The Chilliwack Tulip Festival and the Abbotsford Tulip Festival will be closing for the season after this weekend.

If you’re up for a little trip, you can also visit some tulip festivals just south of the border in Washington state.

Free Family Art Event at CICA Vancouver (4-6 yo)

The Centre of International Contemporary Art (CICA) is offering a Creative Learners program this weekend to encourage families to explore contemporary visual art practices together.

The event offers parents and caregivers the opportunity to learn and engage with their children. They will provide a guided tour designed to create learning opportunities for visitors of all ages, hands-on art activities led by artists and educators, and customized worksheets and lessons for gallery and at-home learning and play.

When & Where: May 13 at CICA Vancouver, 228 Abbott St, Vancouver

Serbian Folk Dance Concert

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Western Canada’s largest Serbian folk dance group, a special celebration party will be held this weekend with traditional Serbian song and dance.

When & Where: May 13 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, 6250 144 Street, Surrey

Explore 2 New & Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

Just in time for Spring, the Museum of Surrey has launched two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

Last week was the opening of their Weaving Cultural Identities exhibit, and this week will be the opening of their Giants, Dragons, & Unicorn exhibit.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

The Show by Emily Carr University

Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECU) will be holding its annual, highly anticipated student art, media and design exhibition this month. Known as The Show, it features works from over 350 graduating students from all five of its degree programs.

Their exhibit will be available from May 12-25, but they will also be hosting an opening night event on May 11 from 6–10 pm.

When & Where: May 11-25 at Emily Carr University, 520 E 1st Ave, Vancouver

Outdoor Safety & Emergency Preparedness Open House

The North Vancouver School District is pleased to host the 2nd Outdoor Safety & Emergency Preparedness Open House this Saturday.

This family-friendly community event will showcase the expertise of local emergency management bodies and first responders and aims to build your awareness and resilience around outdoor safety and emergency preparedness.

When & Where: May 13 at Argyle Secondary School, 1131 Frederick Road, North Vancouver

Vancouver Canadians vs Everett AquaSox

The Vancouver Canadians will be playing against the Everett AquaSox all week long, with each night promising unique themes.

This weekend, fans can also catch the Fortis BC Nooner at the Nat on Friday, the Saturday Nat-in-Eh featuring Toyota Pacific Dealers Superstar Series with Steve Lyons, and the A&W Family Fun Sunday, complete with a Mother’s Day Visor Giveaway.

When & Where: May 9-14 at the Nat Bailey Stadium, 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Delta Youth Theatre Presents Shrek The Musical Jr

Delta Youth Theatre’s is featuring an innovative four-cast show model that maximizes opportunities for its students. They will be performing Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical.

When & Where: May 5-14 at the Equinox Theatre, 750 – 53rd Street, South Delta

Ongoing Things To Do

Visit Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction that opened at the beginning of May. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

La Pizza Week Vancouver

La Pizza Week just started this week and will run until next week. There are over 20 locations participating with some amazing flavours and deals You can check out a location near you on their website map.

When & Where: May 1-14 at various locations in Metro Vancouver

Bring Back The ‘90s Spring Show at The Vancouver Improv Centre

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its spring show, Bring Back The ‘90s! This nostalgic, energy-packed improv show will transport audiences to the good ol’ days of dunkaroos and Bop-Its.

When & Where: April 21 to May 27 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Science World – Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity Exhibit

Experience a fascinating exploration of the properties of skin across various organisms at Science World’s newest exhibit. Entitled Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, and presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, the exhibit delves into the remarkable features of skin, including the hyper-sensing skin receptors found in crocodilians and the remarkably thick skin of whales, among others.

When & Where: Now – May 29, 2023 at Science World,1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

May 13: The Wolf and the Lion

May 20: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

May 27: Katak the Brave Beluga

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the new Super Mario Movie, as well as Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among thieves

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

This weekend the Kitsilano Farmers Market will also be opening. Some other popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Open Call for Artists: Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism

Asian Impact Society, with the support of Exhibition sponsor Place des Art, seeks submissions for “Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism” art exhibition and contest. Deadline for Submissions is June 1, 2023.

This exhibition and contest will be presented in the Atrium at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023 and viewable online from September 15, 2023 to November 9, 2023.