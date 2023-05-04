Free Family Art Event at CICA Vancouver (4-6 yo)
The CICA Creative Learners program is a gallery-led initiative to encourage families to explore contemporary visual art practices together.
This program offers parents and caregivers the opportunity to learn and engage with their children. The Centre of International Contemporary Art will open its doors once a month for special events that will include access to internationally renowned exhibitions, a guided tour designed to create learning opportunities for visitors of all ages, hands-on art activities led by artists and educators, and customized worksheets and lessons for gallery and at-home learning and play.
Join us for a 20-30 minute guided tour where you are encouraged to ask questions, make observations, and have fun. It’s a great activity for families to learn and explore the gallery space together.
After the tour, we’ll have a guided art-making activity where we’ll use our observations to create something unique. Basic art materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your favourites. You can also take home some activities and vocabulary sheets to help you continue your learning journey.
Please note: pre-registration is required. This event is suitable for families with children aged 4-6, all children must be accompanied by an adult.