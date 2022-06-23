16 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (June 24 – 26)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Greek Day on Broadway

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Greek Day on Broadway will finally be returning to Vancouver on June 26.

The beloved celebration of all things Greek food and culture is the largest of its kind in the city. And it’s the grand finale of a month-long Greek heritage festival.

When & Where: Sunday, June 26 on West Broadway from Macdonald to Blenheim, Vancouver

Retro Gaming Expo

The annual Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) returns Saturday, June 25th to the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

This all-ages licensed event is a celebration of retro gaming like no other, complete with numerous vendors, gaming, music, guest panels, performances and more.

When & Where: Saturday, June 25th at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival

North America’s flagship dragon boat festival returns this weekend with racing, headliner music shows, cultural pavilions, a local marketplace and food vendors. Admission to the festival is free and the weather is looking perfect.

When & Where: June 24 to 26, 2022 at Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Cheer On The Fraser Valley Bandits

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team will be hosting two home games this weekend at the Langley Events Centre. The Bandits offer one of the best live sporting atmospheres in the province, and it’s something every basketball fan should definitely experience this summer. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it for free online via live stream.

When & Where: Friday, June 24 and Sunday, June 26. Watch online or in-person at the Langley Events Centre.

Royal Canadian International Circus

Enjoy all the fun activities there are to see and do under the Big Top with the Royal Canadian International Circus rolling into Surrey this weekend. Expect explosive live entertainment, including high-flying acrobatics, death-defying tricks, clowning, towering feats of strength, teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending and devilishly precarious aerials.

When & Where: June 23 to 26, Cloverdale Fairgrounds Parking Lot, 6150 – 176 Street

Vancouver Jazz Festival

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival brings together over 700 artists for hundreds of concerts across dozens of venues, indoor and outdoor, around Vancouver. This year’s headliners include three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, and acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, among others.

When & Where: June 24 to July 3, 2022 at various dates and venues across Vancouver

BC Halal Food Fest

British Columbia’s first-ever Halal Food Fest will be held in Surrey this weekend, with over 30 halal food and drink vendors along with family friendly activities. Admission is free.

When & Where: From 12 pm to 8 pm on June 25, 2022 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Ongoing Things To Do

Playland Opens For The Season

Playland is back! Returning are the classic attractions that park goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. In addition, the haunted house will also return to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Select days and every weekend throughout June and July at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3pm – 1pm, every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West

Take flight aboard West and glide over vast prairies, dip into deep valleys, soar through remote mountain ranges and buzz through urban spaces pulsing with energy. Along the way, you’ll see some of the America’s most iconic locations — including Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, the Las Vegas Strip and the Grand Canyon — all without leaving Vancouver.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

