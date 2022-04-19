Science World Is Offering FREE Admission For One Day Only This Week

Save the date, Science World just announced they’re offering free admission this Saturday, April 23.

Thanks to Science World’s partnership with BC Hydro, visitors will be able to access the dome at no cost and explore their feature exhibition, T. rex: The Ultimate Predator along with other exhibitions.

“We have a rewarding, longstanding partnership with BC Hydro and we’re thrilled that they chose to support this day so that all are able to attend,” said Tracy Redies, President & CEO of Science World.

“Their team understands and embraces the importance of barrier-free accessibility to STEAM learning. We look forward to welcoming past and new guests.”

It’s highly encouraged to reserve your free tickets at scienceworld.ca to pre-book as spaces are expected to fill up fast. Tickets will be available at noon on Tuesday, April 19.

Science World Free Day

When: Saturday, April 23

Where: Science World, 1455 Quebec St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3Z7

Admission: Reserve free tickets online here.

