Save the date, Science World just announced that they are offering free admission this week.

Thanks to Science World’s partnership with Amazon Canada, visitors will be able to access the dome at no cost and explore their exhibits and new Tech-Up initiative.

Free admission day at Science World will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022 between 10 am to 5 pm.

The dome’s current feature exhibition is T. rex: The Ultimate Predator. There’s also the Tech-Up showcase which features a full day of programming in STEAM, focusing on coding, engineering and robotics.

Through Tech-Up, Science World delivers province-wide programs for students and teachers that include coding, computational thinking and digital skills.

With an emphasis on “coding to learn,” our Tech-Up facilitators provide students with the skills they need for STEM courses in higher education, and equip teachers to meaningfully incorporate coding and digital learning outcomes aligned with the provincial curriculum into their own classrooms.

In past free admission days at Science World, lineups have often garnered hundreds of people. Since you can’t book a ticket in advance, it’s recommended to arrive early and secure entrance. Admission will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Science World Free Day

When: Friday, September 23, 2022

Where: Science World, 1455 Quebec St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3Z7

Admission: FREE between 10 am to 5 pm

