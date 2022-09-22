17 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Sept 23-25)

It’s the first weekend of fall and there’s plenty of fun things to do in Vancouver to get into the spirit of the season.

From a beer festival to an epic pumpkin display, here’s our guide on the top things to do:

RELATED: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is Transforming Into Canyon Frights

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

FREE Admission Day at Science World

Save the date, Science World just announced that they are offering free admission this week.

Thanks to Science World’s partnership with Amazon Canada, visitors will be able to access the dome at no cost and explore their exhibits and new Tech-Up initiative.

When & Where: Friday, September 23, 2022 between 10 am to 5 pm. at Science World

Pumpkins After Dark

Walk through a pumpkin wonderland with over 6,000 hand-carved gourds to explore every step of the way at this epic display in Burnaby.

Besides lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, Pumpkins After Dark will feature music, sounds and special effects.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at Swangard Stadium & Central Park, 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby

BC Culture Days

This year’s Culture Days will kick off Friday and will bring three weeks of colour, creativity and community.

It’s Canada’s largest public participation campaign for the arts with a plethora of free interactive events to take part in across the city.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at various locations

RiverFest

New Westminster’s Fraser River Discovery Centre is bringing back the annual RiverFest.

Now in its 20th year, RiverFest is a free family-friendly festival coinciding with BC and World Rivers Day. It features a variety of both in-person and virtual activities to celebrate the arrival of fall.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long on the New Westminster boardwalk

Car Free Day Vancouver

Car Free Day is returning on Sunday, this time on Denman Street in Vancouver’s West End.

The massive street party will bring vendors and live entertainment between Robson Street and Davie Street near English Bay Beach.

When & Where: Sunday, Sept. 25 on Denman Street

Jack Harlow Concert

American rapper Jack Harlow is bringing his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour to Vancouver.

The show is set to take place at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

When & Where: Saturday, Sept. 24 at Rogers Arena

Vancity Roots and Culture Experience Fest

Enjoy live reggae, hip hop, soul, dance and R&B music at this festival featuring some of the best up and coming local artists Vancouver has to offer.

Participants will get a taste of the cultural experience rooted in reggae music, most notably the One Love philosophy propagated by music legend Bob Marley and dozens of other reggae greats over the years.

When & Where: From noon until 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on Granville Island, 1411 Railspur Alley

Vancouver Etsy Co Fall Pop Up Market

Support over 80 local vendors at this fall pop up market happening in North Vancouver on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be held at the Pipe Shop, and you definitely don’t want to miss out.

When & Where: From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Pipe Shop Venue in North Vancouver

White Rock Craft Beer Fest

Beer lovers can head over to White Rock’s scenic Memorial Park for the city’s second annual craft beer festival.

Sample some of the region’s best brews while soaking in the beautiful oceanfront views.

When & Where: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Memorial Park in White Rock

Ongoing Things To Do

Circo Osorio Circus

When all else fails, join the circus! Or at least check out this Las Vegas-based act that is visiting Coquitlam, Abbotsford, Surrey, Tsawwassen and Richmond until Oct. 17.

Spectators can enjoy acrobats, clowns and jugglers at the Latin-inspired circus.

When & Where: Until Oct. 17 at various locations

Vancouver International Flamenco Festival

The Vancouver International Flamenco Festival is back with a series of both free and ticketed performances showcasing Latin dance and music.

The festival is taking place throughout September and also features some workshops that are open to the general public.

When & Where: Happening select dates throughout September on Granville Island

Potion Putt Mini Golf

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic.

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market runs every Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: Friday from 5-10 p.m. at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday on the corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.