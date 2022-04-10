It’s the most wonderful time of the year (for foodies).

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this month and here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event, happening April 29 to Oct. 10.

The theme for 2022 is all about magic and rainbows, which is definitely needed after the last couple of years we’ve had.

The night market will also aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

Every food booth will also be lit up with its own unique display, adding to the whimsical night time experience.

The games area will be reopening, with some new virtual reality games to experience.

There will also be plenty of rides and bouncy castles, with one fortress standing at 30 feet tall and 50 feet wide.

Of course, the beloved summertime tradition will expand on its food offerings, with more booths and food trucks representing as many as eight different countries.

Plus, there’s an all-new Coca Cola fun park to check out, as well as great shopping and engaging live entertainment.

To ensure it’s a safe experience for all, there will be limited attendance during peak times and masks will be mandatory in some high traffic areas.

Richmond Night Market 2022

When: Weekends from April 29 to Oct. 10

Where: Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

Admission: TBA

