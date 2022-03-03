Vancouver’s Most Popular Beer + Meat Festival Is Returning To The Seawall

Brewery and the Beast, the festival for meat and beer lovers returns this year to Pacific Concord this summer on August 7.

The event concept is pretty simple, show up and load up on meat and booze. As always, there will be plenty of vendors to explore including skilled chefs, local businesses and talented artists serving up culinary experiences.

RELATED: Port Moody Is Hosting a FREE Festival With Dragon Boats + a Beer Garden

The event describes itself as an educational event geared towards supporting farms and butchers.

Some of the highlights from last year are BBQ Boar Shoulder from Edible Canada, Chicken and Waffles Drumstick from Juniper and Blueberry, Chèvre, and Blue Cheese Pizza from Bowen Island Pizza.

For those who prefer to see animals on a plate, this ones for you.

Tickets go on sale April 7 10 a.m. For those familiar, the event is always a sell out so you’ll want to act quick to secure yourself passes.

Brewery and the Beast Vancouver

When: August 7, 2022

Where: Pacific Concord Place

Tickets: On sale April 7 at 10 a.m.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.