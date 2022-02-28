Port Moody Is Hosting a FREE Festival With Dragon Boats + a Beer Garden

There is a big party planned at Rocky Point Park this spring as Port Moody dragon boats return for the the annual Inlet Spring Regatta.
The festival will feature 200 metre dragon boat races, food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.
RELATED: The Canada Rugby Sevens Tournament Returns To BC Place This Spring
It’s hosted by a non-profit organization and by the local team Nothin’ Dragon Masters.
There will be a 50/50 draw as well benefitting local families via another local non-profit, Share Family and Community Services.
The Facebook page is being regularly updated with news of new dragon boat teams signing on and vendors that will be present.
There is still time to register a team for the race.
Inlet Spring Regatta
When: April 23
Where: Rocky Point Park in Port Moody
Admission: Free
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.