The Canada Rugby Sevens Tournament Returns To BC Place This Spring

If you can’t concentrate on sports for longer than ten minutes, the Rugby Sevens tournament might be for you.

It’s one of those sports competitions that people really turn up for and it’s returning to Vancouver April 16 – 17 at B.C. Place.

Rugby Sevens is different than regular rugby. The two teams are made up of seven players and they both play for seven minutes each half of the game (instead of 15 players playing 40 minutes halves).

For those unfamiliar with the Rugby Sevens, a commenter on the Rugbyunion subreddit summarized it as: “Normal rugby matches spend a long time with both teams locking horns incapable of breaking through. 7s is just a total blitz. Could this be that with the 14 minute format the teams expend higher energy for a shorter match and don’t get tired midway through?”

Which sounds somewhat terrifying as rugby is like American football but with no helmets.

The tournament itself lasts two days, each eight hours, with multiple games crammed in.

Fans often turn up in highly unrelated yet delightful costumes.

Rugby Sevens 2022 Teams

Canada

United States

Argentina

South Africa

Kenya

England

Scotland

Wales

France

Spain

Ireland

Japan

Fiji

Samoa

New Zealand (tentatively confirmed)

Australia

There is also a Rugby Seven’s women’s tournament which takes place in Langford at the end of April.

Rugby Sevens Men’s

When: April 16 & 17

Where: B.C. Place

Admission: $154.70 – $307.85 via Ticketmaster

Rugby Sevens Women’s

When: April 30 & May 1

Where: Starlight Stadium in Langford

Admission: $60.05 – $70.26 via Ticketmaster

