‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice and everything…spooky. This fall you can walk through a pumpkin wonderland with over 6,000 hand-carved gourds to explore every step of the way at Pumpkins after Dark in Burnaby.

Watch jack-o-lanterns come alive at this outdoor Halloween event in Burnaby taking place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31.

Besides lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, Pumpkins After Dark will feature music, sounds and special effects.

With classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons – this family friendly event has something for everyone.

There’s also live pumpkin carving demonstrations, fall treats and Instagram-worthy photo-ops.

We have a feeling this might just become your new Halloween tradition.

Tickets

Pricing for Pumpkins after Dark Burnaby is as follows:

Children under the age of 4 : Free

: Free Youth (aged 4-16): $17.95

$17.95 Adults : $21.95

: $21.95 Family Pack (package includes 2 adult admission + 2 youth admission): $74.80

Pumpkins After Dark

When: Sept. 22 to Oct. 31, 2022

Where: Swangard Stadium in Central Park, 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: $21.95 for adults, $17.95 for youth (aged 4-16)