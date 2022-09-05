5 Kid-Friendly Fall Hikes That Are 2 Miles And Under Near Vancouver

Bring on the Fall. Don’t let the cold weather and leaves changing colour stop you from hitting the trails.

Take on these easy Fall hikes near Vancouver that are all under two miles. There’s no better way of overcoming the fall blues then to fully immerse yourself into the beautiful fall colours. Plus, the fresh crisp air is a refreshing change to the smoky summer air.

Easy Fall Hikes Near Vancouver

Cascade Falls

This short and easy little trail walk just northeast of Mission is the perfect way to welcome Fall. It’s under a kilometer round-trip with an elevation gain of 40-meters. Soak up the serene waterfall and the lush greenery all around you.

Brandywine Falls

In between Squamish and Whistler, you will find this gem. If you’re looking for majestic views with minimal effort, this is the spot for you. The trail is only 1-KM round-trip with minimal elevation gain, which means you can get a little bit of exercise while sipping on a PSL.

Twin Falls

Discover this trail on the North Shore for an easy 1.5-KM round-trip hike with an elevation fain of 65-meters. The popular hike crosses the stunning Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge and follows Lynn Creek down the river.

Whytecliff Park

Hit up this beautiful spot for 2-KMs worth of trails with lots of rocks to climb and lots of scenery to take in. The West Vancouver hiking destination features a rugged coastline and spectacular views of Howe Sound.

Rice Lake

Take on this 3-KM hike with minimal elevation on the North Shore. The quaint lake is a little slice of heaven on the edge of the Lynn Headwaters Regional Park. It’s a nature lover’s paradise and one of the best hikes to do in the Fall.

