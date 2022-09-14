Canyon Frights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Looking for some frightful family fun this Halloween? Grab your boo crew and family-friendly costumes for tricks, treats and a spooktacular good time at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park’s Canyon Frights, running Friday, October 14 – Monday, October 31, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The Park will be decorated with pumpkins and spooky displays, offering perfect Instagram moments galore! Kids of all ages can join in Halloween-themed games and a scavenger hunt to win prizes.

The owls of Raptors Ridge return to the park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Happy haunting, if you dare!

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at capbridge.com. Annual Passholders will be required to reserve their time online prior to their visit. Book early to avoid missing out!

For general information, including the free shuttle schedule to and from Canada Place, please visit www.capbridge.com or call 604.985.7474.