Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village Opens This May With Free Admission

Save the date, the Burnaby Village Museum plans to open ahead of summer this year.

This year will mark 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972.

The city plans to celebrate the occasion with new exhibits, entertainment and activities, offering visitors an immersive experience of the 1920s village comprising heritage and recreated buildings.

Burnaby Village Museum will open on May 7 and operate through September 5. It will operate from 11 am-4:30 pm, Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays.

Admission to the village is free, however carousel rides will be $2.65.

New Attractions

In addition to the classic offerings, guests who visit this year can look forward to:

We are 50: Explore the Unexpected – This new exhibit will showcase objects rarely seen by the public before.

– This new exhibit will showcase objects rarely seen by the public before. Kids Conservation Lab – Go behind-the-scenes and learn what it takes to be a museum Conservator in this interactive exhibit.

– Go behind-the-scenes and learn what it takes to be a museum Conservator in this interactive exhibit. Anniversary arches – Life-sized arch installations will showcase the Museum’s evolving role in the community through the eyes of local artists. To be unveiled late May 2022.

– Life-sized arch installations will showcase the Museum’s evolving role in the community through the eyes of local artists. To be unveiled late May 2022. Scavenger Hunt & Giveaways – Pickup your scavenger hunt at the gates and explore conservation projects of all sizes throughout the Museum. Special 50th Anniversary giveaways available at both gates for opening weekend (May 7 and 8).

– Pickup your scavenger hunt at the gates and explore conservation projects of all sizes throughout the Museum. Special 50th Anniversary giveaways available at both gates for opening weekend (May 7 and 8). View through time – Discover the history of the Museum’s buildings through photographs and anniversary banners.

– Discover the history of the Museum’s buildings through photographs and anniversary banners. Explore the carousel gallery and discover the history behind this 100+ year old treasure of the fairgrounds.

and discover the history behind this 100+ year old treasure of the fairgrounds. Museum memory book craft – Design your own keepsake memory book of your visit to the Museum.

– Design your own keepsake memory book of your visit to the Museum. Community Day, May 23 – Join us for our big anniversary celebration with live music, activities and speeches beginning at 2 pm.

– Join us for our big anniversary celebration with live music, activities and speeches beginning at 2 pm. Walking Tours – Beginning May 24, register and take part in our walking tour hosted by our Museum Interpreters as they teach you about the costumes, “Hollywood Burnaby”, and the Museum’s history.

Burnaby Village Museum

When: Opens May 7 and will operate through September 5

Address: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC V5G 3T6

Admission: Free

