Richmond To BBQ Over 1,000 Pounds of Fish During Salmon Festival This Summer

Save the date, Steveston Salmon Festival will return for its 75th year, taking place Saturday, June 25 to Friday, July 1, 2022.

This year marks the return of the beloved festival to an in-person format, with a number of engaging activities taking place over the week.

“To mark this special occasion, the festival format has been re-imagined and expanded. This will be the most accessible Steveston Salmon Festival yet, featuring activations from a diversity of local artists, organizations, businesses and community groups.” says Mayor Malcolm Brodie.

Steveston Salmon Festival

The week-long festivities will kick off with a video booth at the free Kite Festival on June 25 and 26. Kite fliers and passersby will be invited to share their personal memories and treasured moments in Steveston, which will be compiled into a 75th anniversary tribute to the Steveston Salmon Festival.

By popular demand, the Salmon BBQ at Home initiative is returning this year. The ready-to-cook meal kit features fresh salmon and sides for a family of four. Pre-orders are now open through Wednesday, June 15 with pick-up on Thursday, June 30 from noon to 7 p.m. You can make an order here.

The festival’s main event will take place Friday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day-long program will feature live music, exhibitions, demonstrations and a variety of hands-on activities. Community is at the core of festival programming, which highlights the themes of family, fitness and fun.

Events will take place in four festival districts that stretch from Garry Point Park to the west and Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site to the east: Garry Point Zone, Steveston Village Zone, Steveston Community Centre Zone and Britannia Zone.

Visitors are encouraged to explore on foot, bicycle, scooter or wheelchair.

New and returning activities include:

the Art Show

the Horticulture Show (apply by June 28)

the Japanese Cultural Show

Sammy’s Fun Zone featuring family-friendly performances and hands-on activities in Steveston Park

a variety of live performance stages, pop-up marketplaces in two zones and food vendors across the site

