Vancouver Has a New Neverland Bar Inspired By Peter Pan

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Neverland pop-up.

The classic tale of Peter Pan, the boy who never grows old has come to life in Vancouver and you can experience it this June and July.

RELATED: Take a Peek Inside The Immersive Alice in Wonderland Vancouver Bar

The Vancouver Alpen Club has turned into Neverland in the form of a new immersive bar experience, and it looks and feels like you’re in another world.

The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

Hidden Vancouver’s Neverland bar is a fun Peter Pan experience for those that want to take a step inside the classic tale.

Each session is 90-minutes and features magical cocktails, treats, as well as a dusting of magic throughout the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNW Forest Lover (@pnwforestlover)

As you can expect, you will want to watch out for Captain Hook, the crocodile and stay afloat. The experience will also includes team challenges where you compete for prizes.

Tickets are currently $45 and include:

90 mins journey through Neverland

a delicious welcome drink

2 bespoke cocktails per person

treats + contest prize opportunities

If this sounds like something from your childhood dreams, you can reserve your time and date online.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.