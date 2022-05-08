Take a Peek Inside The Immersive ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Vancouver Bar

Vancouver’s new Alice in Wonderland cocktail bar may have you think you’ve fallen down a rabbit hole.

The limited time experience is brought to us by the same team behind The Wizard’s Den and other mystical and fantasy-filled cocktail events that have popped up in the city. This time, fans can experience cocktails while being a part of the Alice in Wonderland story.

For the “curiouser and curiouser,” this experience is full of wonderland decor and themed drinks that allows guests to be a part of a theatrical, alternate reality experience which will rival the Mad Hatter’s tea party.

Bookings are available in 90-minute slots, in which you get to:

Enjoy 2 bespoke Wonderland cocktails

Solve riddles and challenges just like Alice

Enjoy “Eat me” treats

Paint red roses

Here’s a look behind the scenes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alice Cocktail Experience (@alicecocktailexperienceglobal)

Tickets for The Alice experience are $46.50.

The event first kicked off in April and has since extended dates to May 22 due to popular demand.

With remaining slots quickly filling up, those looking to experience The Alice should reserve their dates sooner than later.

Alice in Wonderland Vancouver Bar

When: Multiple times and dates now through May 22, 2022

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (4875 Victoria Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4P3)

Tickets: $46.50

