The Richmond Night Market Is Open For 2022 & Here’s The First Look Inside

The Richmond Night Market officially kicked off their 2022 season on Friday April 29 and will remain open on weekends through Oct. 10. This year will mark the night market’s longest season as they make up for lost time during the pandemic.

The theme for 2022 is all about magic and rainbows, as organizers aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

Here’s the first look at the market and food options from the opening weekend.

Richmond Night Market

The Food

