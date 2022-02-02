25 Mesmerizing Murals That Are Turning Heads In Downtown Langley Right Now

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley.

The region is home to all kinds of different murals thanks to a project that kicked off last fall.

Since then, more and more murals have been popping up, delighting art lovers from both near and far.

The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Visitors can download a map that will lead them on a scenic tour of more than 20 one-of-a-kind creations by some very talented artists.

The Mural Walk is the perfect excuse to drive out to Downtown Langley to spend the day with friends or family. And while you’re at it, there’s plenty of must-try restaurants in the area that you can check out before or after marveling at the murals.

Downtown Langley Murals

Magical Doorway

Location: 20489 Fraser Hwy – beside Friends Barber Shop

Burn Bright – Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium

Location: 20499 Fraser Hwy

Imagination – Hempyz Novelties and Gifts

Location: 20505 Fraser Hwy

Sendall Gardens

Location: 20559 Fraser Hwy – beside Viva Mexico Restaurant

Beyond

Location: 5497 Salt Lane

Enjoy Life

Location: 5484 Salt Lane

Bright

Location: 5496 Salt Lane

Diner Delight

Location: 20555 56 Ave – behind Brogan’s Diner

Gardening Goddess

Location: 20596 56 Ave – beside Ultra Instinct Tattoo

Earthly Beauty

Location: 20560 Fraser Hwy – Penny Pinchers Thrift Store

Botanical Bliss

Location: 20611 Fraser Hwy – St. Andrews Plaza

Olive Harvest – All of Oils

Location: 20450 Douglas Crescent

Let’s Dance

Location: 20514 Fraser Hwy – McBurney Plaza

Sunflowers

Location: 20514 Fraser Hwy – McBurney Plaza

Preserve Love

Location: 20421 Douglas Crescent – beside Balkan Signs

Spread Kindness

Location: 20185 56 Avenue – beside Langley Hair Studio

Community Connected

Location: 5576 204 Street – beside Ramen Bella

Butterfly Freedom

Location: 20436 Fraser Hwy – beside New Directions Language School

Moving Murals

Viewing each moving mural is simple and there’s no need to download an app. Art enthusiasts just have to visit the mural, scan the QR code, hold your phone up and watch the mural come to life.

Save the Bees



Location: 5492 Salt Lane

I Am

Location: 20460 Fraser Hwy – behind Forever Yours Lingerie in Fuller Lane

#ThePowerOfWomenIsInfinite

Location: 20460 Fraser Hwy – behind Forever Yours Lingerie in Fuller Lane

Angel Wings

Location: 102-20218 Fraser Hwy – beside Akedo Showten Ramen

Murals Coming Soon

Downtown Langley will be adding 3 new moving murals in the near future. For launch dates and previews, follow @discoverdowntownlangley on Instagram.

Octopus Extraordinaire

Location: 20611 Fraser Hwy – St. Andrew’s Plaza

Spaghetti Anyone?

Location: 20615 Fraser Hwy – St. Andrew’s Plaza

Flower Power

Location: 20251 Fraser Hwy – beside C-Lovers Fish & Chips

All-in-all, whether you’re a budding artist, a professional artist or just someone looking to explore a new neighbourhood, the Mural Walk has something for everyone.