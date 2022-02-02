25 Mesmerizing Murals That Are Turning Heads In Downtown Langley Right Now

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley.
The region is home to all kinds of different murals thanks to a project that kicked off last fall.
Since then, more and more murals have been popping up, delighting art lovers from both near and far.
The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.
Visitors can download a map that will lead them on a scenic tour of more than 20 one-of-a-kind creations by some very talented artists.
The Mural Walk is the perfect excuse to drive out to Downtown Langley to spend the day with friends or family. And while you’re at it, there’s plenty of must-try restaurants in the area that you can check out before or after marveling at the murals.
Downtown Langley Murals
Magical Doorway
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20489 Fraser Hwy – beside Friends Barber Shop
Burn Bright – Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20499 Fraser Hwy
Imagination – Hempyz Novelties and Gifts
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20505 Fraser Hwy
Sendall Gardens
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20559 Fraser Hwy – beside Viva Mexico Restaurant
Beyond
View this post on Instagram
Location: 5497 Salt Lane
Enjoy Life
View this post on Instagram
Location: 5484 Salt Lane
Bright
View this post on Instagram
Location: 5496 Salt Lane
Diner Delight
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20555 56 Ave – behind Brogan’s Diner
Gardening Goddess
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20596 56 Ave – beside Ultra Instinct Tattoo
Earthly Beauty
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20560 Fraser Hwy – Penny Pinchers Thrift Store
Botanical Bliss
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20611 Fraser Hwy – St. Andrews Plaza
Olive Harvest – All of Oils
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20450 Douglas Crescent
Let’s Dance
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20514 Fraser Hwy – McBurney Plaza
Sunflowers
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20514 Fraser Hwy – McBurney Plaza
Preserve Love
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20421 Douglas Crescent – beside Balkan Signs
Spread Kindness
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20185 56 Avenue – beside Langley Hair Studio
Community Connected
View this post on Instagram
Location: 5576 204 Street – beside Ramen Bella
Butterfly Freedom
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20436 Fraser Hwy – beside New Directions Language School
Moving Murals
Viewing each moving mural is simple and there’s no need to download an app. Art enthusiasts just have to visit the mural, scan the QR code, hold your phone up and watch the mural come to life.
Save the Bees
Location: 5492 Salt Lane
I Am
Location: 20460 Fraser Hwy – behind Forever Yours Lingerie in Fuller Lane
#ThePowerOfWomenIsInfinite
Location: 20460 Fraser Hwy – behind Forever Yours Lingerie in Fuller Lane
Angel Wings
Location: 102-20218 Fraser Hwy – beside Akedo Showten Ramen
Murals Coming Soon
Downtown Langley will be adding 3 new moving murals in the near future. For launch dates and previews, follow @discoverdowntownlangley on Instagram.
Octopus Extraordinaire
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20611 Fraser Hwy – St. Andrew’s Plaza
Spaghetti Anyone?
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20615 Fraser Hwy – St. Andrew’s Plaza
Flower Power
View this post on Instagram
Location: 20251 Fraser Hwy – beside C-Lovers Fish & Chips
All-in-all, whether you’re a budding artist, a professional artist or just someone looking to explore a new neighbourhood, the Mural Walk has something for everyone.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.