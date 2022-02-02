25 Mesmerizing Murals That Are Turning Heads In Downtown Langley Right Now

604 Now | @604now | February 2, 2022
Culture
Downtown Langley Murals
Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley.

The region is home to all kinds of different murals thanks to a project that kicked off last fall.

Since then, more and more murals have been popping up, delighting art lovers from both near and far. 

The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike. 

Visitors can download a map that will lead them on a scenic tour of more than 20 one-of-a-kind creations by some very talented artists. 

The Mural Walk is the perfect excuse to drive out to Downtown Langley to spend the day with friends or family. And while you’re at it, there’s plenty of must-try restaurants in the area that you can check out before or after marveling at the murals. 

Downtown Langley Murals

Magical Doorway

 

Location: 20489 Fraser Hwy – beside Friends Barber Shop

 

Burn Bright – Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium 


Location: 20499 Fraser Hwy

 

Imagination – Hempyz Novelties and Gifts


Location: 20505 Fraser Hwy

 

Sendall Gardens 

 

Location: 20559 Fraser Hwy – beside Viva Mexico Restaurant 

 

Beyond


Location: 5497 Salt Lane 

 

Enjoy Life


Location: 5484 Salt Lane 

 

Bright

 

Location: 5496 Salt Lane 

 

Diner Delight 


Location: 20555 56 Ave – behind Brogan’s Diner

 

Gardening Goddess

 

Location: 20596 56 Ave – beside Ultra Instinct Tattoo

 

Earthly Beauty


Location: 20560 Fraser Hwy – Penny Pinchers Thrift Store 

 

Botanical Bliss


Location: 20611 Fraser Hwy – St. Andrews Plaza

 

Olive Harvest – All of Oils

 

Location: 20450 Douglas Crescent 

 

Let’s Dance

 

Location: 20514 Fraser Hwy – McBurney Plaza

 

Sunflowers

 

Location: 20514 Fraser Hwy – McBurney Plaza

 

Preserve Love


Location: 20421 Douglas Crescent – beside Balkan Signs

 

Spread Kindness 


Location: 20185 56 Avenue – beside Langley Hair Studio

 

Community Connected

 

Location: 5576 204 Street – beside Ramen Bella 

 

Butterfly Freedom 

 

Location: 20436 Fraser Hwy – beside New Directions Language School

 

Moving Murals

Viewing each moving mural is simple and there’s no need to download an app. Art enthusiasts just have to visit the mural, scan the QR code, hold your phone up and watch the mural come to life.

Save the Bees


Location: 5492 Salt Lane

 

I Am

Location: 20460 Fraser Hwy – behind Forever Yours Lingerie in Fuller Lane

 

#ThePowerOfWomenIsInfinite

Location: 20460 Fraser Hwy – behind Forever Yours Lingerie in Fuller Lane

 

Angel Wings

Location: 102-20218 Fraser Hwy – beside Akedo Showten Ramen

 

Murals Coming Soon

Downtown Langley will be adding 3 new moving murals in the near future. For launch dates and previews, follow @discoverdowntownlangley on Instagram.

Octopus Extraordinaire 


Location: 20611 Fraser Hwy – St. Andrew’s Plaza

 

Spaghetti Anyone?


Location: 20615 Fraser Hwy – St. Andrew’s Plaza

 

Flower Power 

Location: 20251 Fraser Hwy – beside C-Lovers Fish & Chips

 

All-in-all, whether you’re a budding artist, a professional artist or just someone looking to explore a new neighbourhood, the Mural Walk has something for everyone. 

