Vancouver has a new spot for food, drinks and arcade games and it’s called GRETA Bar.

GRETA made its B.C. debut on April 29 following the success of sister locations in both Calgary and Edmonton.

Situated at 50 W Cordova Street, GRETA has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

The new location plans to operate until 2-3 am daily, setting it up to be a new late night hot spot in Gastown.

New Gastown Arcade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kat ✌🏻 travel + adventure (@ola_bonita__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRETA Bar YVR (@gretabaryvr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRETA Bar YVR (@gretabaryvr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Heer (@kooking.with.karan)

GRETA Bar Gastown

Address: 50 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1C8

Hours:

3 pm to 2 am Monday to Thursday and Sunday

3 pm to 3 am. on Saturday

