If you haven’t attended a Fraser Valley Bandits game yet, you will want to change that. The team offers one of the best live sports atmospheres you can find in the province.

And after a halt in live events due to the ongoing pandemic, the energy of being at one of these games is truly unreal.

For those unfamiliar, the Fraser Valley Bandits are BC’s only professional basketball team that plays in the Canadian Elite Basketball League out of Langley Events Centre.

Their talented roster is composed of both local and international players who represent the Fraser Valley across Canada.

The games are a fun summer experience and offer non-stop entertainment with the highest calibre of pro basketball in Canada, outside of the NBA.

Pre-game Experience

There are plenty of attractions (as well as food and drinks) to enjoy pre-game, including the following:

Buckets with Berry (pre-game activation that allows kids 13 and under to shoot a free throw on the court)

Riveting starting lineup game presentation featuring a light show with pyro on all three-pointers and dunks

A new ‘Westsiders’ drumline fuelling fans all game long

Beer deals courtesy of Ravens Brewing happy hour promotion. Food vendors are also on-site including Triple O’s

Free parking

Ticket are on sale now and prices range between $29 to $69, which is fairly reasonable considering the average cost of other sports events in the province.

In-game Experience

Once the game tips off, the fun doesn’t stop. In addition to the live action, fans are entertained with a DJ spinning tracks throughout the game as well as Berry the Bandit, the CEBL’s most hype mascot who’s always up to something.

What makes the experience even more exciting for fans is the several in-game promotions for freebies:

Popeyes Three-Point Tally = If the Bandits hit 12 threes, every fan receives a voucher for 3 free chicken tenders at Popeyes with the minimum purchase of a medium drink.

90for90 = If the Bandits score 90 or more points, every fan gets a $90 voucher toward services at Kal Tire with a minimum purchase of $375 on mechanical services.

JRG = If an opponent fouls out (5 fouls), every fan gets a voucher emailed to them to receive a free appetizer with the purchase of an entree at participating Joseph Richard Group locations.

All-in-all, the games are a must-try local activity for all ages and all backgrounds. But don’t just take our word for it, as they’ve already sold out several games for the 2022 season.

Take a peek at their upcoming schedule here. If you love great entertainment and more than your regular sporting event, you should definitely consider adding a Bandits game to your summer bucket list.

Fraser Valley Bandits

2022 Schedule: Now through July 30

Home arena: Langley Events Centre

This is branded content brought to you by Fraser Valley Bandits. To learn more about BC’s basketball team, please visit them online.