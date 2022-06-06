New Westminster’s Fridays On Front Block Party Is Returning This Summer

Downtown New Westminster is bouncing back from a difficult 2.5 years with the triumphant return of its Fridays on Front.

The legendary block party is a beloved summertime tradition. It brings people together to enjoy food, live music and a variety of activities for all ages.

Located on the peaceful yet cinematic Front Street, the first event kicks off July 8 and it will go on another five Fridays after that.

They’ll be fully licensed in partnership with Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery.

Artisan vendors from New West Craft will rotate week to week. And there will be a selection of local musicians curated by Bully’s Studios and U.C.A.S.S.

Food vendors will include downtown delights like Donuteria and Gastronomia, and foreign flavours from Fiji, Malaysia, Japan, Mexico, and more.

Spectators can grab a bite and spend the evening browsing the vendors and listening to live music while walking along the waterfront.

And the best part is admission is completely free and it’s within a 5-minute walk from both Columbia Station and New West Station.

Fridays on Front

When: Every Friday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. for three consecutive weeks from July 8 to July 22 and then for another three consecutive weeks between Aug. 5 to Aug. 19 on the 600-block of Front Street

Cost: Admission is free

