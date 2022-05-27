Arkells, Fireworks + More to Headline Surrey’s Massive, Free July 1st Festival

Surrey Canada Day is set to return bigger and better than ever before with a plethora of performances, food and activities for all ages to enjoy.
Western Canada’s largest national celebration takes place on Friday, July 1st at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.
The epic event will be headlined by Canadian rock band Arkells, with support from Shawnee Kish and Haviah Mighty.
Surrey Canada Day Activities
This year’s free family-friendly event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs all day through 11 p.m.
It will feature an expanded Indigenous Village with a new Siam Stage, which means “Respected Ones” in Coast Salish languages.
The stage will showcase Indigenous cultural sharing from land-based Nations, a ceremony honouring Residential School Survivors, Indigenous education and contemporary performances. Indigenous artisans will also sell handmade art and goods in the Summer Market.
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society have partnered with the Indigenous Village to host “Sharing Circles” in a 25-foot Teepee. Here, the public is invited to participate in discussions with Residential School Survivors to learn first-hand about the hardships they lived through while attending the schools. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the children of the Residential School Survivors, who will share how their lives were impacted by the inter-generational trauma caused by the Residential School system.
The 13-hour celebration will also feature a wide array of food trucks, amusement rides, inflatables and interactive activities.
Food Trucks
Come out and enjoy some delicious food at Surrey Canada Day. Multiple food trucks will be on-site throughout the day. From Bannock and burgers to poutine and vegetarian options, take your pick from:
- Bannock Queen
- Burgerholic
- Big Red Poutine
- Bread and Cheese
- Booster Juice
- Canadian Kettle Corn
- Dirty Vegan
- Dolce Amore
- Food Daddy
- Insomniac Coffee Co.
- Kona Ice
- Jamaican Mi Juicy
- Japa Dog Cart
- JJ Hot Cobbs
- Lemon Heaven
- Mr. Ken’s Donuts
- Mr. Frosty
- Mr. Tube Steak
- Mo Bacon
- Next Gen Corn Dogs
- Organic Villa
- The Original Hurricane Potato
- Rocky Point Ice Cream
- Reel Mac and Cheese
- S & L Concessions
- Slavic Rolls
- Sweet Licks
- Taste of Heaven
- Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts
- Triple O’s
- Wings
Live Music
2022 Group of the Year JUNO Award winners Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate live bands working today.
Additional performers that will hit the stage during the celebration include:
- Shawnee Kish
- Haviah Mighty
- Old Soul Rebel
- En Karma
- Babylung
- Git Hayetsk Dancers
- Teon Gibbs
- Adewolf
- Ashley Pater
- Cedar Hills Caledonian Pipe Band
- DJ J-Editz
- Glisha
- FKA Rayne
- Ezra Kwizera
- Jasmine Bharucha
- JJ Lavallee
- Kyle Hensby & The Rowdy Spurs
- Michaela Slinger
- Kung Jaadee
- Mikey Jose
- The Get Down Hip Hop Dance Battle
- Norma McKnight
- Pleasant Trees
- Renae Morriseau
- Pat Chessell
- Songpati Latin Band
- Syd Carter West
- Tanner Olsen Band
- The Oot n’ Oots
- The Playlist Band
- The Big Shiny Band
- Tyson Venegas
Contests and Giveaways
There are several contests taking place during the event, where guests can walk away with some pretty amazing prizes.
The giveaways include gift cards to Guildford Town Centre, Tim Hortons gift cards, Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen gift card, and The Henry Public House. They’re also giving away amusement rides and food truck bucks to use at the event.
Summer Market
Shop ’til you drop at the Summer Market, where you’ll be able to find dozens of artisans selling everything from beauty products and handmade soaps to dog treats.
The following vendors will be on-site:
- The Refill Stop
- Doterra
- Windigo Beeswax
- Nashe Beauty
- Beautitionary
- Mountain Mornings
- Lil So&So Handmades
- So Fresh Air Fresheners
- Chars Tearoom
- Wanderlust Bath & Body Co.
- Sweetgrass Soap
- Frosted Fox Bath Co.
- Corgicardco
- Messy Meerkat Studios
- Extra Touch Designs by Whiteskycloud & Dancingfirewolf
- PuppyPower SuperTreats
- Rainbow Aesthetic
- Mysgreen
Amusement Rides
Shooting Star Amusement rides will be back with all the great rides like the Zipper, the Spider, the Sizzler, Zero Gravity and much more. Plus, there will be lots of rides for the little ones including all the best bouncy castles.
Here’s the full line-up of rides:
- Zipper
- Zero Gravity
- Lightening Bolt
- Spider
- Bumper Cars
- Sizzler
- Ferris Wheel
- Kreepy Kastle
- Berry Go Round
- Construction Zone
- Go Gator
- Elephants and Rocket Ships
- Kinder Kids cars and animals
- Barrel of Monkeys
- Kids Pirate Ship
- Space Train
A single ticket costs $1.50, or you can get 20 tickets for $30 or 40 tickets for $50.
Like previous years, there will also be a free firework display that will light up the sky at 10:30 p.m. The show will light up the future for generations to come.
Surrey Canada Day 2022
Location: Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre – 17728 64 Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
Time: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Date: Friday, July 1st, 2022
