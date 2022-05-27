Arkells, Fireworks + More to Headline Surrey’s Massive, Free July 1st Festival

Surrey Canada Day is set to return bigger and better than ever before with a plethora of performances, food and activities for all ages to enjoy.

Western Canada’s largest national celebration takes place on Friday, July 1st at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

The epic event will be headlined by Canadian rock band Arkells, with support from Shawnee Kish and Haviah Mighty.

Surrey Canada Day Activities

This year’s free family-friendly event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs all day through 11 p.m.

It will feature an expanded Indigenous Village with a new Siam Stage, which means “Respected Ones” in Coast Salish languages.

The stage will showcase Indigenous cultural sharing from land-based Nations, a ceremony honouring Residential School Survivors, Indigenous education and contemporary performances. Indigenous artisans will also sell handmade art and goods in the Summer Market.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society have partnered with the Indigenous Village to host “Sharing Circles” in a 25-foot Teepee. Here, the public is invited to participate in discussions with Residential School Survivors to learn first-hand about the hardships they lived through while attending the schools. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the children of the Residential School Survivors, who will share how their lives were impacted by the inter-generational trauma caused by the Residential School system.

The 13-hour celebration will also feature a wide array of food trucks, amusement rides, inflatables and interactive activities.

Food Trucks

Come out and enjoy some delicious food at Surrey Canada Day. Multiple food trucks will be on-site throughout the day. From Bannock and burgers to poutine and vegetarian options, take your pick from:

Bannock Queen

Burgerholic

Big Red Poutine

Bread and Cheese

Booster Juice

Canadian Kettle Corn

Dirty Vegan

Dolce Amore

Food Daddy

Insomniac Coffee Co.

Kona Ice

Jamaican Mi Juicy

Japa Dog Cart

JJ Hot Cobbs

Lemon Heaven

Mr. Ken’s Donuts

Mr. Frosty

Mr. Tube Steak

Mo Bacon

Next Gen Corn Dogs

Organic Villa

The Original Hurricane Potato

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Reel Mac and Cheese

S & L Concessions

Slavic Rolls

Sweet Licks

Taste of Heaven

Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts

Triple O’s

Wings

Live Music

2022 Group of the Year JUNO Award winners Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate live bands working today.

Additional performers that will hit the stage during the celebration include:

Shawnee Kish

Haviah Mighty

Old Soul Rebel

En Karma

Babylung

Git Hayetsk Dancers

Teon Gibbs

Adewolf

Ashley Pater

Cedar Hills Caledonian Pipe Band

DJ J-Editz

Glisha

FKA Rayne

Ezra Kwizera

Jasmine Bharucha

JJ Lavallee

Kyle Hensby & The Rowdy Spurs

Michaela Slinger

Kung Jaadee

Mikey Jose

The Get Down Hip Hop Dance Battle

Norma McKnight

Pleasant Trees

Renae Morriseau

Pat Chessell

Songpati Latin Band

Syd Carter West

Tanner Olsen Band

The Oot n’ Oots

The Playlist Band

The Big Shiny Band

Tyson Venegas

Contests and Giveaways

There are several contests taking place during the event, where guests can walk away with some pretty amazing prizes.

The giveaways include gift cards to Guildford Town Centre, Tim Hortons gift cards, Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen gift card, and The Henry Public House. They’re also giving away amusement rides and food truck bucks to use at the event.

Summer Market

Shop ’til you drop at the Summer Market, where you’ll be able to find dozens of artisans selling everything from beauty products and handmade soaps to dog treats.

The following vendors will be on-site:

The Refill Stop

Doterra

Windigo Beeswax

Nashe Beauty

Beautitionary

Mountain Mornings

Lil So&So Handmades

So Fresh Air Fresheners

Chars Tearoom

Wanderlust Bath & Body Co.

Sweetgrass Soap

Frosted Fox Bath Co.

Corgicardco

Messy Meerkat Studios

Extra Touch Designs by Whiteskycloud & Dancingfirewolf

PuppyPower SuperTreats

Rainbow Aesthetic

Mysgreen

Amusement Rides

Shooting Star Amusement rides will be back with all the great rides like the Zipper, the Spider, the Sizzler, Zero Gravity and much more. Plus, there will be lots of rides for the little ones including all the best bouncy castles.

Here’s the full line-up of rides:

Zipper

Zero Gravity

Lightening Bolt

Spider

Bumper Cars

Sizzler

Ferris Wheel

Kreepy Kastle

Berry Go Round

Construction Zone

Go Gator

Elephants and Rocket Ships

Kinder Kids cars and animals

Barrel of Monkeys

Kids Pirate Ship

Space Train

A single ticket costs $1.50, or you can get 20 tickets for $30 or 40 tickets for $50.

Like previous years, there will also be a free firework display that will light up the sky at 10:30 p.m. The show will light up the future for generations to come.

Surrey Canada Day 2022

Location: Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre – 17728 64 Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

Time: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 1st, 2022

