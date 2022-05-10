Marking the beginning of outdoor events, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is making a return to the Shipyards development site.

The 17-week series will feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

Shipyards Live

The outdoor festival will take place every Friday, beginning May 13 and run through September 2, 2022.

The cost for the event is totally free, and festivities will take place throughout the day from 3 pm until 10 pm each night. On Canada Day, festivities will kickoff earlier at 12 pm.

Live music will be played throughout the day and will bound to get your feet moving. There will be a variety of styles and genres, including R&B, Soul, Funk, Country, Pop, Jazz, as well as Brazilian Samba.

Headliners this year include Krystle Dos Santos on June 24, Nicole Sumerlyn on July 8, Amanda Wood on July 15, and Dave Hartney on August 19.

Many food trucks will also be on site throughout the day. Last year vendors on site included Hugs Mini Donuts, Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse, Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Cannoli King, Cazba Express, Reel Mac & Cheese. This year’s lineup is yet to be announced, but this post will be updated once more information becomes available.

In addition to food trucks, the event will boast a patio pop-up beer garden hosted by Stanley Park Brewing where you can have a drink and enjoy the live performances.

The Patio is located right along the waterfront in North Vancouver, and will be serve ice cold beers from Stanley Park, ciders, seltzers and wine, every Friday & Saturday throughout the summer. It will also host Happy Hours on Saturday, where guests can enjoy a glass of champagne and buck-a-shuck oysters, from 3-6pm.

Shipyards Live

When: Every Friday, beginning May 13

Where: Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Time: 3:00 pm — 10:00 pm

