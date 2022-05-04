Warmer weather is on the way and that means the city is going to start coming to life with lots of fun things to do and see this spring and summer. From festivals and parades to fireworks and foodie celebrations, here’s the top Vancouver events set to return in 2022.

Vancouver Events

May

TJ Fest: One of Burnaby’s most popular street festivals is set to return bigger than ever before for the weekend of May 14 and May 15. There will be lots of good food and live music at the free event, being held at 3426 Smith Avenue.

Shipyards Live: The popular North Vancouver event series will take place every Friday at the North Vancouver Shipyards beginning Friday, May 13.

June

Jazz Fest: Lovers of jazz music can enjoy some tunes at Jazz Fest. The popular event will be taking place at the Vancouver Art Gallery from June 23 to the 27 at 750 Hornby Street.

Vancouver Half Marathon: Whether you’re running or cheering on someone who is, this half marathon is a fun way to spend a summer day. Participants can choose in-person or virtual options for the 21.1K, 5K and 1K kids run that are taking place on June 26.

Greek Day on Broadway: This beloved celebration of all things Greek food and culture is the largest of its kind in the city. And it’s the grand finale of a month-long Greek heritage festival. It will take over a five-block stretch of West Broadway on June 26, with lots of food and music to enjoy.

July

Canada Day Celebrations & Parade: Start the month off with a Canada Day celebration on July 1. The festivities will be returning to Canada Place (999 Canada Place) to celebrate the nation’s birthday with plenty of food vendors, performances and other special attractions.

Carnaval del Sol: The biggest Latin American hybrid Festival in the Pacific Northwest will return this summer from July 8 to 10 at Jonathan Rogers Park.

Jazz Fest: Fans of jazz music can get another chance to listen to jazz tunes when this festival returns. The July events will be taking place at Yaletown Roundhouse and the 100 block of Drake Street from July 2 to the 3.

Khatsahlano Street Party: Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is returning to the streets of Kitsilano this summer after a two-year hiatus. Mark your calendar for July 9 to take part in this epic street party that takes over 10 blocks along West 4th Avenue.

Chinatown Festival: Spend the weekend with family and friends experiencing culture, music, dancing, contests, shopping, activities and incredible food. The Chinatown Festival will be happening July 16 and 17 at 100 Keefer Street.

Honda Celebration of Lights: This annual musical fireworks competition is returning to Vancouver July 23, 27 and 30. The competitors this year are Japan, Canada and Spain. The best spot to watch the fireworks display is English Bay, but it can be seen from various spots around the city.

Powell Street Festival: The Powell Street Festival is one of the largest and the longest-running community arts festivals in Canada, located in Vancouver’s historic Japanese neighbourhood, Paueru Gai, which is now known as the Downtown Eastside. It takes place from July 29 to the 31.

Pride Parade: 2022 will mark the 44th anniversary of the iconic Vancouver Pride Parade, which will be taking place on July 31 this year. The parade starts on Robson Street and travels throughout the West End and ends with more festivities at Sunset Beach.

August

Granville Promenade: Two blocks of Granville Street (Helmcken to Nelson and Nelson to Smithe) will be closed to traffic on weekends throughout the month of August. It will remain open to the public however, where people can enjoy live music, performances, and public art.

Vancouver Mural Fest: Watch the streets of Vancouver come to life with public art during Vancouver Mural Fest. The vibrant festival will be taking place from August 4 to the 14.

PNE: The highly-anticipated PNE is set to return this summer from August 20 to September 5. Guests will be able to enjoy several drool-worthy eats and exhilarating rides.



September

Taiwan Fest: The 2022 Taiwan Fest will bring stories of independence and dialogue with Malaysia and Indonesia to Downtown Vancouver. This event is taking place September 3 to the 5.

RBC Gran Fondo: The Gran Fondo ride from Vancouver to Whistler returns on September 10. The 122 kilometre trek travels through some of most scenic places, like Stanley Park and along the beautiful Sea-to-Sky highway.

Car Free Day: Head to Commercial Drive on September 10 to take part in Car Free Day. There will be plenty of activities to take part in, including a series of markets and performances.

