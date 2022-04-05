Fort Langley Is Hosting a Beer & Music Festival This Spring

The Fort Langley Beer & Music Festival returns May 21 with over sixty craft beers to try, two stages for live performance, giveaways, lawn games, local wine, cider and kombucha.

This is the fifth festival and event organizers are happy to return after several cancelled events.

There was a festival last autumn, but it was small in comparison to what the May event will be.

Here’s a look at the breweries already signed up to participate:

The musical acts and participating food trucks have yet to be announced.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.

Fort Langley Beer & Music Festival

When: May 21, 2022

Where: Fort Langley Park

Admission: $48.66 including fees and tax

