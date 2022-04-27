Science World Is Bringing Back Adult Only Nights with Drinks This May

Adult-only nights will be returning to Science World this Spring.

Science World After Dark will kick-off on May 19 and run on the third Thursday of each month following this.

From 6 to 10 pm, guests 19+ will be able to explore the dome kid free, and enjoy alcoholic beverages while they do so.

RELATED: Playland Announces It’s Opening Date Just In Time For Summer

Science World’s current feature exhibition is T. rex: The Ultimate Predator. The exhibit allows you to Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

With admission, visitors are also free to explore the permanent exhibitions and galleries, live science shows at Centre Stage and grab a bite from Triples O’s.

MORE EVENTS:

Science World After Dark 2022

When: First one kicks off May 19, and the third Thursday of each month following this, 6 until 10 pm.

Where: Science World, 1455 Quebec Street

Tickets: Early Bird Price of $29+ GST will be available until May 9. After that, tickets will be available at $35+ GST and are available online.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.