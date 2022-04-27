Science World Is Bringing Back Adult Only Nights with Drinks This May

Adult-only nights will be returning to Science World this Spring.
Science World After Dark will kick-off on May 19 and run on the third Thursday of each month following this.
From 6 to 10 pm, guests 19+ will be able to explore the dome kid free, and enjoy alcoholic beverages while they do so.
RELATED: Playland Announces It’s Opening Date Just In Time For Summer
Science World’s current feature exhibition is T. rex: The Ultimate Predator. The exhibit allows you to Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel.
View this post on Instagram
With admission, visitors are also free to explore the permanent exhibitions and galleries, live science shows at Centre Stage and grab a bite from Triples O’s.
MORE EVENTS:
- Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village Opens This May With Free Admission
- Greek Day On Broadway Is Returning To Vancouver For The First Time In 2 Years
Science World After Dark 2022
When: First one kicks off May 19, and the third Thursday of each month following this, 6 until 10 pm.
Where: Science World, 1455 Quebec Street
Tickets: Early Bird Price of $29+ GST will be available until May 9. After that, tickets will be available at $35+ GST and are available online.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.