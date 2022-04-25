Playland Announces It’s Opening Date Just In Time For Summer

Save the date, Playland at the PNE will welcome guests from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley for their opening weekend kicking off on Saturday, June 18.

Returning are the classic attractions that park goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. In addition, the haunted house will also return to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

Playland Opening Details

The amusement park will be open on select dates during the week and every weekend throughout June and July. Similar to past years, operating dates may expand to include more days and nights later in the summer.

Admission will include unlimited rides for the specific date/time slot you book. That said, tickets will be limited so it’s encouraged you book online where you’ll also save $2 per ticket.

As a reminder, Playland will continue top operate “cashless”, so be prepared to pay with Google/Apple pay or tabbing enabled cards.

Tickets and Passes

Fun passes for kid and adult rides are available for $31.50 online, and $33.50 at the gate. Thrill Seeker Passes (rides with taller minimum height requirements) are also available for $43.50 online, and $45.50 at the gate.

Adult guests may purchase the Fun Pass but will need to upgrade if they wish to ride the taller/faster rides listed in the Thrill Seeker Pass list.

Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests ages 4+ are required to purchase an admission pass for entrance into Playland.

The Revelation, Drop Zone, Haunted Mansion, and Games are not included with admission/passes and have additional costs.

Playland 2022

When: Kicks off on June 18, open on select days and every weekend throughout June and July

Where: 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online. Click here to view date / time slots.

