Huge Food Truck Block Parties Coming To Richmond, Langley, Coquitlam (Line Up)

One of BC’s largest foodie festivals is set to return to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this summer.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting epic food truck block parties in Richmond, Langley, Coquitlam and Chilliwack as early as the end of April.

Entry into the community block parties will be free and there will be more than 20 food trucks to try, as well as live music and a marketplace selling items from local vendors.

Food Truck Party Line-Ups

Richmond

When: April 29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., April 30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road

Lineup:

Coquitlam

When: May 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way

Lineup:

Chilliwack

When: June 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Chilliwack Coliseum, 45323 Hodgins Avenue

Lineup:

Langley

When: June 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Douglas Park, 5403 – 5409 206 Street

Lineup:

