After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Greek Day on Broadway will finally be returning to Vancouver on June 26.

The beloved celebration of all things Greek food and culture is the largest of its kind in the city. And it’s the grand finale of a month-long Greek heritage festival.

Presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, the festival takes over a five-block stretch of West Broadway from Macdonald all the way to Blenheim.

The nearly one-kilometre route is closed off to traffic to make way for dozens of delicious food and drink stands, market vendors, entertainment and live music.

Organizers say the goal of the lively event is to share the rich Greek culture, which spans 2,500 years of history, including over 100 years of social and cultural contributions to the city of Vancouver.

Greek Day On Broadway

When: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Where: West Broadway from Macdonald to Blenheim, Vancouver

