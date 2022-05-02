Burnaby’s Most Popular Street Festival Returns Bigger Than Ever This Month

Mark your calendars, one of Burnaby’s most popular street festivals returns this May. Lovers of good food and live music can get the best of both worlds when the TJ Fest returns bigger than ever. Due to its growing popularity, this year’s event will be triple the size of the original.

The two-day event will take place at 3426 Smith Ave. Burnaby from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, September 15.

The best part of the event is that admission is completely free.

TJ Fest

Ever since it made its debut in 2012, TJ Fest has quickly grown to become a popular free community cultural event that showcases multiculturalism and diverse backgrounds of Metro Vancouver.

The diversity of our region can be experienced artisan booths, local vendors, live performances, and mouthwatering food. The Taiwanese Food Fare of TJ Fest is one of the biggest highlights of the festival.

You will also find free carnival style games and prizes for children.

Taiwanese Food Fare + Market

Organizers say the authentic cuisine is easily the biggest draw to the festival each year and it’s what keeps people coming back for more. Spectators can enjoy a vast selection of mouth-watering Taiwanese eats at the food fare.

Guests will also be able to support local businesses by shopping at one of the community market’s artisan booths and vendors located right on-site.

In addition to food, there are crafts and handmade products made available for purchase.

All of the proceeds generated by vendors at TJ Fest will be donated to the Canadian Liver Foundation, supporting our community and local businesses at the same time.

TJ Fest 2022

When: From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14 to Sunday, May 15

Where: 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby, at the location of Tian Jin Temple

Admission: Free

