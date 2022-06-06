White Rock To Host Free Concerts At The Pier This Summer

After taking a couple years off, concerts at the pier will return to White Rock this summer.

The summer series will kick off on June 23 and host musical evenings through August 25 at both East Beach and West Beach, as well as Five Corners.

The iconic free outdoor concert series will feature national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands.

Concerts at the Pier Headliners

June 23 – West Beach – Memorial Park: Harlequin

July 7 – East Beach – Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza Parking Lot: The Paperboys

July 14 – Five Corners: Arrivals (Tribute to ABBA) & Dreams (Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)

July 21 – West Beach – Memorial Park: Wide Mouth Mason

August 18 – Five Corners: Barracuda (Tribute to Heart)

August 25 – East Beach – Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza Parking Lot: Kadooh

Every concert night will operate with the same schedule:

Opening act: 7pm

Headliner act: 8:30pm

Concert ends: 10pm

Guests are encouraged to arrive an hour early to secure seating. Personal law chairs are also welcome.

Concert Location Maps

West Beach – Memorial Park

East Beach – Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza Parking Lot

Five Corners

