White Rock To Host Free Concerts At The Pier This Summer

After taking a couple years off, concerts at the pier will return to White Rock this summer.
The summer series will kick off on June 23 and host musical evenings through August 25 at both East Beach and West Beach, as well as Five Corners.
The iconic free outdoor concert series will feature national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands.
Concerts at the Pier Headliners
June 23 – West Beach – Memorial Park: Harlequin
July 7 – East Beach – Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza Parking Lot: The Paperboys
July 14 – Five Corners: Arrivals (Tribute to ABBA) & Dreams (Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)
July 21 – West Beach – Memorial Park: Wide Mouth Mason
August 18 – Five Corners: Barracuda (Tribute to Heart)
August 25 – East Beach – Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza Parking Lot: Kadooh
Every concert night will operate with the same schedule:
- Opening act: 7pm
- Headliner act: 8:30pm
- Concert ends: 10pm
Guests are encouraged to arrive an hour early to secure seating. Personal law chairs are also welcome.
Concert Location Maps
West Beach – Memorial Park
East Beach – Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza Parking Lot
Five Corners
